Celebrate summer in style with free pint at Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm

Visitors to Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm near Truro can enjoy a free pint of their iconic Rattler cider until the end of July when they book online.

The offer runs until the end of the month and includes a non-alcoholic option with a 500ml bottle of Rattler Zero, officially rated as the best low alcohol cyder in the world.

Named after the feisty Cornish Rattler apple and blended with Healeys know-how, Cornish Rattler Cyder’s unmistakeable crisp, fresh flavour makes it a firm favourite among cider connoisseurs.

Visitors can savour their free pint at the farm’s in-house Rattler Tasting Bar which stocks all 60 of the Healey drinks range.

Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm Visitor Centre

With its idyllic rural location between Truro and Newquay, Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm provides a great day out for visitors of all ages with an award-winning visitor centre, brewery tours, tasting sessions and vintage tractor rides.

Since planting their first orchards in 1986, Healeys has blossomed into Cornwall’s largest independent cyder-maker and the region's first distillery in 300 years.

Visitors can wander above the cider production factory, delve into the history of cider-making in the Healeys museum, and explore the charming cobbled cellars.

One of the farm's highlights is Cornwall’s oldest distillery, a testament to the Healey family's enduring legacy and passion for crafting fine spirits.

Rattler Cyder by the sea

In the Healeys Tasting Room, guests can savour the farm's diverse offerings with over 60 tastings available, making each visit a delightful and educational experience.

The Healey family’s heritage extends beyond cider-making. Direct descendants of Donald Healey, the legendary inventor of the 'Austin Healey' car, the family proudly showcases a cherished collection of Healey cars in Kay’s Cyderhouse showroom.

To make your visit even more memorable, Healeys offers special guided tours and unique experiences, perfect for creating cherished memories.

With children aged 0-5 enjoying free entry and a generous 20% discount for online pre-bookings, all tickets come with unlimited entry for 12 months, ensuring ample opportunities to explore and enjoy.

Austin Healey Car Collection

Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm has also been awarded the Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024, placing it among the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

· Adults from £16, Concs from £12, Children (6-17) from £8, Under 6s Free. For more information and to book visit www.healeyscyder.co.uk. Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm, Penhallow, Truro, Cornwall TR4 9LW. E: [email protected]. Tel: 01872 573356.