What are the best new films coming to Netflix UK in January 2024?

Now that Christmas is over for another year, streaming giant Netflix are set to launch a list of some excellent new films as we welcome in the new year.

While 2023 was a supremely successful year for the streamer, 2024 is starting with a real bang for Netflix with a host of new and classic films landing on the platform to keep you entertained in the chilly months of January.

But with so many movies to choose from, how do you know where to begin? Well, we've saved you the job of searching your Netflix login by assessing which 10 films landing on Netflix in January will be the best to watch.

1 . Binconned - January 1 This high anticipated true crime documentary film focuses on three men who exploit cryptocurrency market in order to scam millions from investors and aid their own lavish lifestyles.

2 . The Lodge - January 1 This highly rated 2019 thriller begins when two young children's mother dies and six months on in order to move on, their father takes them on a family vacation to his new girlfriend’s lodge. When they start begin to experience otherworldly things happening, things go drastically wrong.

3 . Society of the Snow - January 4 The real life drama begins when Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 flight crashes in the Andes and passengers onboard must fight for their lives.

4 . Good Grief - January 5 This new Netflix original is directed by, and stars, Daniel Lavy as an artist grieving his late husband. However, when he decides to take his two best friends on a trip to Paris, messy secrets and hard truths emerge.