Nobody asked… but television presenters James Blake & Joel Mawhinney are doing it anyway

After teasing the project online with behind-the-scenes clips on their social media accounts - @MrJamesBlake and @itsjoelm, where Joel boasts a whopping 15.7 million followers on TikTok - fans have already begun speculating about what’s to come from their new podcast show.

Having both moved from Northern Ireland to Manchester separately in late 2024, James and Joel now find themselves navigating a new chapter in the same city - juggling fast-paced careers, personal growth, and creative projects. Nobody Asked captures their unfiltered conversations, offbeat stories, and real friendship – all from the comfort of a sofa.

James Blake is a BBC documentary presenter, RTS Breakthrough Talent Award winner, internet personality, and entrepreneur, best known for his hard-hitting films on BBC Three.

His most recent documentary, Hunting the Online Sex Predators, follows a gripping international investigation - spanning from the Philippines to New York - into the online sexual exploitation of children, human trafficking, and the role social media algorithms play in enabling abuse.

Joel M, meanwhile, has become one of the most recognisable magicians in the world, with over 16 million followers and more than 4 billion views across his social media channels. He also holds a regular presenting role on the BBC’s flagship children’s show, Blue Peter.

Joel has performed for mega stars like Jared Leto, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Chelsea Football Club and even the King.

Despite working in very different and separate lanes with their telly work the pair have only grown closer over the years.

Now based in Manchester, they’re supporting each other as they continue to build their businesses, develop TV projects, and bring their long-joked-about podcast to life.

A online write up about Nobody Asked states that the show will aim to blend fast-paced banter with deeper conversations around social media, mental health, masculinity, modern fame, and the madness of their everyday lives.

Every few episodes, the format opens up with chaotic vlogs, street magic from Joel, and celebrity guest appearances from across TV, music, and online culture.

Between them, James and Joel command a digital and television audience of millions, combining serious media credibility. With social media followers eager for the full release, Nobody Asked is looking like one of the most anticipated podcast launches of the year.

