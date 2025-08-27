15 years of flavour and community spirit celebrated with charity fundraiser

COSMO staff with representatives from Wednesfield in Bloom and Ciaran Brackenridge during a cheque presentation.

A much-loved Wolverhampton restaurant has marked its 15th anniversary in style, hosting a special charity event that raised £1,350 for three local causes.

COSMO Wolverhampton, an all-you-can-eat world banqueting restaurant located in Bentley Bridge Retail Park, marked its 15th birthday by holding a charity event that raised £450 each for three deserving causes — The Mayor of Wolverhampton’s Charitable Fund, Wednesfield in Bloom and The Staffordshire Regiment Association.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, the current Mayor of Wolverhampton, has chosen four charities to benefit from this year’s Mayor of Wolverhampton’s Charitable Fund: SSAFA – the Armed Forces Charity, Acorns Children’s Hospice, Compton Care, and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity.

He said: "We are incredibly grateful to the COSMO team, who consistently go above and beyond for our community. These funds are vital in supporting our city.

COSMO Wolves manager Binod Maharjan, Ciaran Brackenridge, Director of COSMO Group Kan Koo, President of the Wolverhampton Branch of the Staffordshire Regiment Association and COSMO area manager Mandy Lai

“COSMO is a much-loved part of our community. Their hospitality is always first class, and it’s a place where families can enjoy good food in a great atmosphere.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the recent charity event at COSMO and even won several raffle prizes, including a supply of free meals, which I’ve used to raise additional funds for the charities — a prize I know will be very popular.

“We want to thank COSMO for 15 incredible years of service to Wolverhampton, and we look forward to many more.”

Mark Banks, who served 30 years in the army and is now President of the Wolverhampton Branch of the Staffordshire Regiment Association, collected the cheque on behalf of the charity, which provides welfare and support to both serving and former members of the regiment and their families.

COSMO staff presenting a cheque to the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Craig Collingswood for his charitable fund this year.

He said: “We’re incredibly grateful for this donation, which helps us provide free support for veterans, from wheelchairs to social events and trips in our new minibus.

“It means we can continue offering services that really make a difference to those who need them.”

Wednesfield in Bloom is a voluntary organisation that works to make the area cleaner, greener and more welcoming. Through planting projects and community initiatives, the group brings local people together to take pride in their surroundings.

Julie Banner, a representative from the organisation, said: “We are truly grateful to COSMO for their generous support.

COSMO staff alongside representatives from each organisation presented with a cheque.

“Contributions like this don’t just help financially – they show that our work in the community is valued, raise our profile, and motivate us to keep going.

“Support like this helps us celebrate and strengthen the incredible community spirit here in Wednesfield.”

The cheques were presented at a relaxed gathering with food and drinks, bringing together COSMO staff and representatives from the charities. Local councillor Ciaran Brackenridge, whose mother is Sureena Brackenridge MP for Wolverhampton North East, was also in attendance to show his support and help celebrate the generosity of the community.

Director of COSMO Group, Kan Koo, who was recently awarded an MBE for services to hospitality in the King’s New Year Honours List, was invited to Windsor Castle earlier this year where he received the honour from His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales.

A respected leader in the industry, Kan has played a key role in COSMO’s national success and was named Business Leader of the Year at the Signature Awards in 2023. Under his leadership, COSMO has won multiple national accolades – including a DEIB Award in 2024 – and has consistently been rated one of the UK’s most-loved dining brands.

He said: “We’re proud to celebrate 15 years at COSMO and even prouder that we can give back to the community that has supported us all this time.

“It’s been wonderful to see our guests enjoy themselves while knowing their visits also help make a difference for local charities.

“I’d like to thank everyone — our staff, our customers, and our partners — for helping make this possible.