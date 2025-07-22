15 years of HEIR: How two sisters built one of the UK’s most trusted salons

This month, HEIR Salon celebrates 15 years at the heart of Lancashire’s premium hairdressing scene, a legacy built on results, resilience and relationships.

Founded in 2010 by twin sisters Natalie Crank and Natasha Langthorne, HEIR began as an 8-chair salon on Park Street in Lytham, launched under the Saks franchise. In 2014, the sisters expanded to a second location in Poulton, before deciding to focus on one flagship site in 2019, a decision rooted in their commitment to quality, not just growth.

In 2020, the brand was reborn as HEIR Salon, an independent salon with a bold vision, deeply rooted values, and a name that honours their late grandmother, Marie.

“This was never just about hair,” says co-founder Natalie.

“We wanted to build something meaningful, for our clients, for our team, and for every woman who’s ever felt overlooked by the industry.”

From grey blending and curl care to fine hair and discreet hair extensions, HEIR has led the way in results-focused, emotionally intelligent hairdressing, transforming not just hair, but confidence.

And it’s not just clients who’ve benefited. Over the last 15 years, HEIR has become a training ground and launchpad for dozens of stylists across the UK.

15 Years of HEIR: Legacy Highlights

Opened as a Saks franchise in 2010 with 8 chairs, expanded to two salons in 2014, and re-branded as HEIR Salon in 2020

in 2020 Won multiple prestigious industry accolades including the L’Oréal Colour Trophy and Best Salon awards

and awards Launched HEIR Education , a mentoring and growth support platform for other UK salon owners

, a mentoring and growth support platform for other UK salon owners Relocated to a beautiful heritage site in Wrea Green , bringing a premium experience to a character-filled Lancashire village

, bringing a premium experience to a character-filled Lancashire village Collaborated with charities including The Eve Appeal and Live Like Ralph , raising thousands for causes close to their hearts

and , raising thousands for causes close to their hearts Mentored over 25 apprentices, with many going on to become salon leaders, educators, and business owners

“We’ve grown stylists, we’ve grown a community, and we’ve grown through everything, births, grief, wins, setbacks, and comebacks,” says Natasha.

“And through it all, our clients have stood by us. That loyalty means everything.”

Rooted in family values and community spirit, the name HEIR itself is a tribute to the sisters’ late grandmother, Marie, (pictured below at Saks Lytham Opening Party in 2010) whose influence lives on in the business’s warm, empowered, people-first culture.

“This anniversary is a celebration of every single person who’s been part of our story — team members, clients, collaborators, friends,” says Natalie.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re just as excited about what’s still to come.”

HEIR is a multi-award-winning, emotionally intelligent, results-focused salon based in Wrea Green, Lancashire. Founded by twin sisters Natalie Crank and Natasha Langthorne, HEIR is known for transforming not just hair, but confidence, through specialist services, powerful mentorship, and a client experience rooted in care, clarity and compassion. Through HEIR Education, they continue to support and elevate salon owners across the UK.

