200 UK companies and 5,000 workers adopt permanent four-day week

Over 5000 workers now have a permanent 4-day week with no loss of pay.

Over 200 companies in the UK, which includes over 5,000 workers, have permanently adopted a four-day working week with no loss of pay for staff.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The companies have all been recognised as permanently accredited four-day week employers under the 4 Day Week Foundation's Employer Accreditation Scheme. Since the Covid pandemic, the 4 Day Week Campaign has been driving the campaign for a four-day working week in the UK but the campaign has now evolved into The 4 Day Week Foundation.

An analysis of the 200 companies by the 4 Day Week Foundation shows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sectors represented with the highest number of four-day week companies are Marketing, Advertising & PR (30), Charity, Social Care & NGOs (29), Technology, IT & Software (24) and Business, Consulting & Management (22)

A significant number of companies in sectors including Creative Arts & Design (18), , Engineering & Manufacturing (12), Recruitment & HR (12), Entertainment (9), Accountancy, Banking & Finance (8) and Property Development, Trades & Construction (6) have also recently accredited.

59 of the 200 companies are based in London followed by 27 in South East England, 25 in Scotland, 24 in South West England and 15 in North West England.

The analysis is being published alongside a new survey by Spark Market Research which shows that 78% of 18-34 year olds in the UK believe a four-day working week will become the norm in 5 years time. Overall, 68% of UK adults agree with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of workers benefitting under the 4 Day Week Foundation's accredited employers is just over 5,000 although it is estimated that the total number of workers on a four-day week in the UK is much higher.

According to an Owl Labs Survey of 2000 UK workers in July last year, 6% of full-time workers are already working a four-day week, which means that at least 1.5 million full-time workers could already be working a four-day week. At South Cambridgeshire District Council – the first local authority in the UK to trial a four-day week – over 600 staff are working a four-day week.

The 4 Day Week Foundation has plans to run at least three new four-day week pilots in 2025.

Joe Ryle, Campaign Director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, said: “With 50% more free time, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As hundreds of British companies and one local council have already shown, a four-day week with no loss of pay can be a win-win for both workers and employers.

“The 9-5, 5 day working week was invented 100 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose. We are long overdue an update.”

Lynsey Carolan, Managing Director of Spark Market Research, said: “Our survey clearly shows a desire for change in traditional working patterns. 18-34’s, the core workforce of the next 50 years, are making their feelings known that they don’t intend to go back to old fashioned working patterns when there’s other options now available.

“This group also say that mental health and improving their overall wellbeing are their top priorities, so a four-day week is a really meaningful benefit and a key enabler of their overall quality of life.”