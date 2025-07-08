2025 Home Moving Trends Survey Now Open

Home Moving Trends Surveys

Property Academy have announced the launch of the annual Home Moving Trends Survey and the Landlord and Renters’ Surveys.

Open from Thursday 10th July until Thursday 7th August, the surveys are free to take part in for both agents and their customers, and have been refreshed for this year to incorporate some of the most important questions on customers’ minds, including:

What role did AI or automation play in shaping their experience?

How do fees, communication, and trust influence whether they stay loyal or shop around?

What’s driving their next move - is it personal ambition, financial pressure, or confusion around new legislation?

Each agent who registers will receive a unique link for their business, plus ready-to-send email copy for their client database to make the survey process as easy and as seamless as possible.

Agents who gather over 40 responses to the survey will receive a custom report with their clients’ feedback, while agents who achieve more than 100 responses will see their results benchmarked against the national average.

Danielle Nash, managing director at Property Academy said: “​​Last year, over 12,000 buyers, sellers, renters and landlords took part in the Home Moving Trends Surveys, which helped to deliver powerful, practical insights to estate agents nationally.

“We were delighted to see so many participants joining the surveys in 2024 and we can’t wait to see the results this year.

“We’ll be revealing the preliminary results of this year’s surveys at EA Masters on the 4th November and the whole team is excited to see how changes in the industry have affected the nation’s buyers, sellers, landlords and renters.”

Registration for agents to sign up for this year’s Home Moving Trends Survey is now open here: https://ss108.infusionsoft.app/app/form/2025_survey_registration