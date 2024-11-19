2025 The year of smart systems: Why getting organised will revolutionise your business

Jules Brim

In a world where efficiency and productivity are the ultimate currency, the secret to scaling your business in 2025 might not be doing more but organising smarter.

Marketing and social media expert Jules Brim shares why adopting strategic organisation systems isn’t just practical, it’s transformative.

“Being organised isn’t about colour-coded calendars for the sake of it,” Jules explains. “It’s about creating a system that reduces decision fatigue, saves time, and lets you focus on growth-driving activities. A disorganised business isn’t just chaotic—it’s expensive in terms of both time and lost opportunities.”

Here’s how Jules, founder of the Small and Mighty Membership, is helping business owners future-proof their productivity in 2025:

Data-Driven Calendars

Colour-coded calendars are no longer just personal tools; they’re becoming business essentials. Jules combines personal and professional commitments on shared digital calendars to optimise time and ensure balance. “Seeing my entire month laid out visually helps me anticipate capacity issues and spot where I need to recalibrate. It’s a game-changer for work-life integration,” she says.

Tech-First Workflows

In the age of AI and automation, Jules advocates for using tools like Asana not just as project trackers but as strategic hubs. “Your workflow software should be your second brain. I don’t just manage deadlines, I use Asana to store ideas, track long-term strategies, and delegate tasks with precision. In 2025, adopting these tools will separate businesses that thrive from those that stagnate.”

The ROI of Decluttering

According to Jules, disorganised digital spaces don’t just drain time—they cost businesses money. She encourages clients to schedule a weekly ‘digital detox’ to clear inboxes, sort files, and streamline their tech. “It’s not glamorous, but starting the week fresh ensures nothing gets missed and you’re set up for success.”

Micro Goals, Major Impact

​Big dreams are made up of small steps. Jules suggests breaking annual objectives into weekly ‘micro wins’ to sustain momentum and motivation. “It’s easy to lose track of the big picture when you’re bogged down by daily tasks. Micro goals give you tangible wins while keeping the bigger vision in focus.”

Time Blocking for Deep Work

Jules champions time blocking as the antidote to multitasking. “This isn’t about rigidity, it’s about protecting time for high-value tasks while also scheduling in breaks, creative thinking, and even downtime. In 2025, it’s not about working harder; it’s about working smarter.”

Jules’ methods don’t just make life easier—they enable exponential growth.

She adds, “Organisation isn’t a luxury, it’s your competitive edge and in a fast-paced, digital-first world, the businesses that systemise their processes will be the ones that scale, succeed, and stand out.”

For more ways to get ready for an organised 2025 go to https://www.julesbrim.co.uk