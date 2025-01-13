2025 workplace forecast: Stark warning for employers as working parents' stress levels soar

Almost a third of working parents report severe levels of stress, following a seismic shift in the business landscape and a focus on productivity by UK employers.

The latest Modern Families Index (MFI), published by Bright Horizons Family Solutions, provides a stark warning to organisations taking a sole bottom-line mentality. The survey of 3,000 working parents revealed:

- Almost one third of working parents report high or extreme levels of stress

- Concerningly 80% of those are finding it hard to focus on work

- The number of employees who say their employer is highly supportive of family life has dropped by nearly a third (31%)

- 7 in 10 have concerns about the potential impact of increased return to the office expectations

- This coincides with a 22% drop in the ability to work flexibly, compared with last year’s results

Data taken from the past five years shows just how stark the difference is between the highs and lows of employer support. After reaching its highest point in 2023, we are now seeing a slow decline.

Commenting on the trends identified since 2020, Jennifer Liston-Smith, Head of Thought Leadership at Bright Horizons, says: “Businesses continue to navigate the evolving work landscape. In the face of sustained financial and global challenges, we can see that for many employers, their focus has increasingly shifted back to operational productivity and cost control. This year’s report shows employees feel this shift and ironically the impact is likely to be seen in lost productivity, as well as in attrition, all of which increase costs for employers.

“65% of men and 62% of women reported a childcare breakdown affecting work, while for those with adult caring responsibilities, 79% of men and 80% of women were affected. Employers who shift attention away from practical supports are likely to see work outputs impacted.

“Most employers heightened their focus on wellbeing and work-life supports post pandemic, reaching a peak in 2023 according to our data, before falling away. This steep and steady recent drop is a cause for concern. It’s time for businesses to re-visit their employee value proposition and the drivers of productivity if they wish to retain their talent and create an environment for sustained performance. Three-quarters (73%) tell us they consider their employer’s support for family life before accepting / applying for a promotion or a new job.

“Heading into 2025, a worrying number of working parents are sailing close to burnout. As well as the obvious concerns for their health and wellbeing, this is a big threat to UK plc. Of those reporting high levels of stress, 80% say they find it hard to focus and 67% find it hard to function.

“Additionally, while there is more flexibility overall now than in pre-pandemic times, 7 in 10 working parents have witnessed a backward trend this year and have concerns about increased return to the office expectations over the next year. Instead of hoping for the best amid these trends, employers can support return to office mandates by having childcare support in place along with flexible hours.

“Understanding the evolving work, home and financial pressures on working parents is essential and investing in realistic supports, even in a cost-conscious environment, makes business sense. A support such as back-up care for childcare or eldercare reduces stress and increases loyalty but directly powers productivity too.

“Here at Bright Horizons, we work with over 400 UK businesses to create environments where the workforce feels valued and supported and the organisations achieve their wished-for growth.”

The Modern Families Index has been published annually by Bright Horizons, the employer solutions, back-up care and nursery provider, since 2012. It offers a comprehensive examination of the issues impacting working parents and continues to build on insights since it was first conducted.