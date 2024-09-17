22,000 hours of business mentoring delivered to small businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Army of business leaders and advisers have delivered 22,000 hours of business mentoring after volunteering to support the UK's small business community as part of the Help to Grow: Management course

An impressive 22,000 hours of business mentoring have been delivered by an army of advisers and business leaders who have volunteered to support the UK’s small business community.

The heroic effort has seen thousands of small businesses on the Help to Grow: Management course, which offers senior business leaders 50 hours of leadership and management training across 12 weeks, with the government covering 90% of the costs involved, receive one-to-one support from an experienced and rated business mentor to help them put growth plans into action.

Training is delivered via a national network of over 60 business schools.

Since August 2022, the consortium behind the Help to Grow: Management mentor matching service has recruited almost 3,000 volunteers from right across the UK, with around 2,500 active at any one time.

The mentors are from all areas of industry and specialisms, offering support to firms operating in food and drink, construction, finance, technology, charities and everything in between - and their work is already cutting through.

Mentor Dr Svetla Stoyanova-Bozhkova supported Rachel Rowtree, the commercial director of Hampshire-based chemical-free feminine intimacy brand YES - a union that saw the women’s health company grow by 30 per cent, adding £1.1m to the bottom line.

Svetla, who is deputy head of department in People & Organisations at Bournemouth University, worked with Rachel shortly after Rachel’s diagnosis for ADHD.

Rachel said: “Svetla’s coaching offered me the perfect mix of mentoring and advice, whilst allowing me to also develop my own solutions. Her style suited me perfectly and the combination of guidance and self-development from Svetla, allowed me to flourish both personally and professionally. This development was reflected in our company results."

Emma Jones, CBE, founder and CEO of small business support platform, Enterprise Nation, which developed the mentor matching platform as part of the consortium, said: “When we started to recruit volunteer mentors to support small businesses, we had no idea what the response would be. It involved pledging at least ten hours of your own time per candidate, as well as undergoing training, but time and time again we have seen thousands of knowledgeable individuals step forward to help – many mentoring multiple founders.

“We’ve been genuinely blown away by the most amazing national network of business leaders and advisers willing to step in and help businesses to thrive.

“Small firms are more innovative, they support their local economies, and create sustainable jobs with all the benefits that brings to their local community. Good mentoring for businesses is so key to success for everyone.”

Georgina Waite, CEO of the Association of Business Mentors said: "The growth of small businesses across the UK is fundamental to the success of the UK economy and the society we live in. With 80% of business owners saying that mentoring is vital to their growth, business mentoring sits at the heart of shaping the UK’s economic future.

“The Help to Grow: Management course has been instrumental in helping businesses to grow, with almost 3,000 professional mentors delivering over 22,000 mentoring hours. These mentors are experienced business leaders trained with professional mentoring skills through the programme. The UK business community is significantly stronger due to the mentoring relationships forged.”

Sign up to be a mentor here https://www.enterprisenation.com/help-to-grow-mentor/