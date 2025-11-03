24 Under 24 Awards spotlighting the UK’s next generation of leaders

Meet the UK’s next generation of creative leaders: UniTaskr launches ‘24 Under 24 Awards!

UniTaskr, the student freelance platform, has launched its first 24 Under 24 Awards – a celebration of the creativity, innovation and impact driving the nation’s next generation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the UK’s most creative and impactful 18 to 24 year olds, the awards launch on Monday 3rd November, and applicants have until Friday 16th January to enter any of the following six categories: Creative & Design, Content & Social Media, Entrepreneurship & Business, Photography & Videography, Entertainment & Culture, and Social Impact & Leadership. From digital storytelling to social entrepreneurship, the categories reflect the diverse ways young people are shaping the future of work and creativity.

All entries will undergo a rigorous judging process before a public vote determines the shortlist. A panel of leading industry experts will then select four finalists in each category, with the winners revealed in early March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will not only gain valuable exposure and features across social media, PR and digital hubs, but will also receive expert mentorship from leading figures in their chosen category, alongside additional opportunities and awards.

UniTaskr founders Joseph Black and Oliver Jacobs.

Joseph Black, co-founder of UniTaskr, said: “Young people across the UK are proving that innovation and resilience thrive even in tough times, and so many are showing true resilience, innovation and determination to succeed. Celebrating the talent, creativity and ambition of young people across the nation is what we’re passionate about at UniTaskr, and the launch of our 24 Under 24 Awards is an exciting development to help us do this. We encourage these talented young individuals to enter and be recognised for their efforts.”

Oliver Jacobs, co-founder of UniTaskr, said: “Connecting young people with employers and the opportunities they need to succeed is our mission at UniTaskr, and the 24 Under 24 Awards give us a chance to do exactly that. From photographers and videographers to illustrators, campaigners and aspiring business leaders, there are so many brilliant young people from all walks of life whose hard work and creative flair are really exceeding expectations. The 24 Under 24 Awards aren’t just about recognition – they’re about opening doors to real opportunities.”

Founded in 2019 by Joseph Black and Oliver Jacobs, UniTaskr bridges the gap between education and employment. Starting as a student gig app, it has since evolved into a thriving freelance marketplace with over 350,000 skilled users and clients including Adobe, Amazon, Uber Eats and Red Bull, empowering young people to gain experience, earn money, and kickstart their careers.