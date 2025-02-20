250+ start-ups and entrepreneurs boosted by business hub backing

Hwb Menter in Wales

HUNDREDS of start-ups and small businesses have been transformed with the support of an innovative business hub.

A staggering 258 new and existing companies in Gwynedd and Anglesey received backing from Menter Môn Enterprise Hub (Hwb Menter) in the last 18 months.

The organisation has two main locations, M-SParc in Gaerwen and Hwb Arloesi, Porthmadog, and facilitated a £2,500 'start-up support package' which included access to one-to-one advice and information, technology, financial guidance and more.

They also welcomed up to 500 people for a series of online and in-person networking and training events across the year.

Menter Môn – which according to an external evaluation report made an “important contribution to the entrepreneurial landscape in Gwynedd and Anglesey” – was praised for the “seamless support experience” it provided participants.

Among them was award-winning XR Creative Director Klaire Tanner, from Llanrug, who said: “They genuinely cared to help, they were prompt in sending me any templates, talking me through the processes, and helping me gain the funding I needed to start. They also sent me on workshops for business.

“I honestly wouldn't know what I would have done if it wasn't for Hwb Menter’s support.”

Emma Roberts and Vicky Roberts from Kico’s Dessert Bar in Llangefni also thanked Hwb Menter for its support in getting their venture off the ground.

“We realised there was a gap in the market for this kind of establishment and with our business adviser, Aled, were able to draw up plans, look at cash flow projections and grants and he was on hand with advice throughout the start-up process,” said Emma.

Vicky added: “We also took part in online workshops which were especially helpful with things we had never learnt before, from accounts to using social media to generate publicity.”

Mark Chapman, Master Carpenter and Managing Director at Arfon Timber Frames in Caernarfon, echoed those words.

Grant funding enabled them to achieve industry accreditation and join professional trade bodies, all of which supported growth last year.

“We have had a lot of enquiries and seven people now work for us in total,” said Mark.

“The grant was a big help in us achieving accreditation, we would not have been able to go for these things and achieve them in our first year if not for help from Hwb Menter.”

Hwb Menter Project Manager, Sara Lois Roberts paid tribute to their “incredible team” for having such a positive effect on so many entrepreneurs across the region in such a short space of time.

“It is truly amazing how far we have reached, and how many small businesses have benefited from our support,” she said.

“For some, the financial backing was pivotal in taking next steps, for others it was advice and signposting, desk space, building confidence and meeting others to share best practice.

“We are so glad to have made a difference and hope we can continue to do so for the many hundreds of business owners in Gwynedd and Anglesey contributing so much to the local economies, creating employment opportunities and developing innovative ideas in a wide range of industries.”

For more on how the Enterprise Hub can help, email [email protected] or call 01248 858 070.