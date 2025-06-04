3t appoints new head of Net Zero to lead UK Clean Energy Training Initiatives

3t, UK’s leading provider of training and blended learning solutions for high-hazard industries, announces the appointment of Dan Taylor as its new Head of Net Zero.

This new role is a strategically significant step for the future of 3t, as Dan will play a vital part in contributing towards the future of the UK’s energy workforce and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Based at 3t’s hub in Manchester, he joins with a clear mission to lead the development and expansion of the company’s training courses and facilities, designed to support the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

Under his leadership, 3t will further develop innovative training programmes across key areas, experienced engineers and new entrants in the gas, heating, electrical and renewables sector will have access to a range of clean energy technologies.

Dan Taylor, newly appointed Head of Net Zero at 3t.

Paul Knowles, Senior Vice President - Training at 3t, said: “Dan’s appointment marks a major step forward in our commitment to enabling the energy transition with our high-impact training.

“His passion for sustainability, deep understanding of emerging technologies, and proven track record of driving impactful change make him an ideal leader for this critical role and 3t’s future in the sustainable energy industry.”

With extensive experience in leading sustainability initiatives and empowering technical teams, Dan is a firm believer in the power of education and innovation to create long-term, systemic change.

His approach combines strategic vision with hands-on delivery, ensuring that engineers and energy professionals are equipped with the skills, tools, and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Dan Taylor, newly appointed Head of Net Zero, said: "I’m excited to join 3t at such a pivotal moment, when innovation, ambition, and action must align, and to contribute to driving forward the training and development that will empower individuals and industries to thrive in a future net-zero world.

“The energy transition requires not just the right technologies, but the right people with the right skills to implement and sustain them. As we move toward a low-carbon future, I believe that the need for a skilled, adaptable workforce has never been more critical than now."

3t is renowned for its world-class high-impact training, issuing over 130,000 certificates annually and offering more than 600 courses across 10 global training centres. 3t is already the number one training provider for the UK’s energy and offshore wind sectors, and a major player globally.

As the UK pushes forward with its ambitious climate goals, 3t remains at the forefront of empowering the workforce to meet these challenges head-on. Through its investment in people and training infrastructure, the company continues to play a leading role in shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future.