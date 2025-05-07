56% of Brits are feeling optimistic but overwhelmed when it comes to AI

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Henley Business School undertook a nationwide research campaign to explore the growing optimism around AI, while addressing the overriding emotion of "Feeling Optimistic But Overwhelmed" (FOBO) and supporting workers in turning curiosity into confident adoption.

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to rise, it’s becoming clear that its impact on the workplace is both game-changing and overwhelming for UK workers. The latest research from Henley Business School reveals that while optimism about AI’s potential is on the rise, so is the feeling of being overwhelmed by its rapid development.

A poll of 4,640 adults across nearly 30 major sectors, commissioned by The World of Work Institute at Henley Business School, reveals that over half (56%) of full-time professionals feel optimistic about AI advancements, yet 61% admit they are overwhelmed by the pace of change. This sentiment has been captured by the term "FOBO" (Feeling Optimistic but Overwhelmed), which Henley Business School’s research identifies as a key challenge facing today’s workforce.

The findings also indicate a clear shift in mindset: where fear of becoming obsolete once dominated conversations about AI, today’s professionals are more likely to report curiosity, cautious optimism, and a willingness to adapt - even if they don’t feel fully prepared. Respondents most commonly described their attitude toward AI as cautious (26%) or curious (23%).

However, this growing openness is being met with a lack of structure. Despite AI’s increasing use, nearly a quarter (24%) feel their employer isn’t offering enough support - and 49% say there are no formal guidelines for AI use in their workplace at all, adding to the uncertainty.

Training remains a critical barrier to wider AI adoption, with 60% of workers saying they’d be more inclined to use the technology if they were properly shown how to do so. Training gaps are particularly pronounced in fields such as law enforcement and transport, where professionals cite a lack of industry-specific support as a barrier to adoption.

In-house training programmes, dedicated courses, and hands-on projects were cited as the most effective ways to build confidence.

This need for support is especially urgent, as 57% of workers believe they’ll become reliant on AI in their daily roles within the next five years — with 37% expecting it to significantly improve efficiency and productivity.

Professor Keiichi Nakata, from The World of Work Institute at Henley Business School, which commissioned the research, said: “This wide-scale study offers a valuable snapshot of how AI is being adopted across UK industries - and where support is still lacking. What stands out is the clear desire from professionals to engage with AI, but many simply don’t feel equipped to do so.

Businesses must act now to provide the right training and guidance. Without in-house training, hands-on learning, and clear policies, we risk creating a workforce that’s willing to use AI but is not sure where to start.”

Despite ongoing conversations around job security and automation, concerns appear to be easing. While 36% of those surveyed expressed worry about being replaced by AI, 61% said they are not concerned about job losses. Rather than fear, many are now focusing on the practical benefits: support with boring or repetitive tasks (33%), better data interpretation (30%), and smoother operations (27%).

Of all respondents, the most common uses of AI are for assisting with research (35%), data analysis (33%), and generating content (32%). In fact, workers are engaging with AI for more than three and a half hours each week, on average. Although 54% see it as a valuable addition to their workflow, many admit they’re not using it to its full potential.

However, one third of respondents expressed frustration over AI's potential to make mistakes – underlining the importance of human oversight and thoughtful implementation.

When it comes to openly using AI in the workplace, 74% of respondents claim they’re open with their employer about their AI use – but this level of transparency varies by field. Scientists were the least open about their AI use, followed by workers in the charity and legal sectors. Meanwhile, professionals in property and construction expressed concern that their organisations are lagging in embracing the technology, according to the OnePoll data.

Professor Keiichi Nakata from Henley Business School added: “Artificial intelligence is something that, when used strategically and responsibly, could be a transformative change in organisations across the UK.

“It has the ability to simplify complex tasks, take away the boring jobs, and enable workers to have more time to focus on the things that really matter.

“But that’s just the tip of the iceberg; it could prove to be a solution that not only helps businesses thrive but improves work satisfaction for employees.”

Henley Business School, through its World of Work Institute, is helping professionals and organisations navigate this shift by offering practical guidance, research-driven insight, and tailored training designed to equip the workforce with the skills they need to integrate AI confidently and responsibly. As the future of work evolves, Henley Business School remains committed to supporting both individuals and businesses in making AI a tool for progress - aiding both employees and organisations. Find out more here.

TOP SECTORS THAT EMBRACE AI

1. Information research and analysis

2. Information technology

3. Publishing and journalism

4. Recruitment and HR

5. Marketing, advertising and PR

TOP SECTORS THAT REMAIN HESITANT OF AI

1. Retail

2. Teaching and education

3. Public services and administration

4. Property and construction

5. Leisure, sport and tourism