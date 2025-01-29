7.5 million UK workers suffer in silence with mental health

The analysis found that 7,475,603 workers in the UK suffer with their mental health every day at work.

New research reveals that more than 22 per cent of UK employees feel unable to discuss their mental health in the workplace.

The analysis, conducted by RRC International, found that 7,475,603 workers in the UK suffer with their mental health every day at work, but do not feel able to tell their employers. These individuals are struggling with anxiety, depression, and stress caused or made worse by work.

The research, which analysed mental health data from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), also reveals a gender divide when it comes to discussing mental health at work. In the last year, there were more than 3.9 million men who experienced mental health challenges at work, but felt unable to ask for help. This was 8% (328,000) more than women (3.5 million).

When it comes to industries most at risk, the research found that people working in the automotive and health/social work sectors were most likely to suffer in silence. The automotive sector topped the list with 1.13 million people experiencing unnoticed mental health issues, with healthcare and social workers coming in second with 1.11 million people suffering.

The least affected industries are the arts, entertainment and recreation industry, and those working in financial and insurance roles. These have 264,000 and 256,000 individuals struggling respectively.

Richard Stockley, Managing Director at RRC International, comments: “It’s shocking that so many people working in the UK are suffering with their mental health in silence, and that their jobs are making it worse.

“Mental health has too long been a taboo subject in the workplace, and even with significant improvements over recent years, there is clearly still a long way to go. It affects productivity, job satisfaction, purpose, and overall fulfilment in life, and the numbers uncovered in our research need to be fully addressed.

“Our research shines a very necessary light on the issue to help employers better understand just how widespread mental health challenges are. Change begins in the workplace, and with the right culture and training, employers can ensure their businesses are safe spaces for all who work there.”

Top Five Most Affected Industries

Automotive – 1.13m Health & social – 1.11m STEM – 813k Admin & support – 724k Education – 675k