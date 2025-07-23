85% of affairs start at work — Is your office fuelling the fire?

User (UGC) Submitted

The viral kiss-cam moment at a Coldplay concert didn’t just make headlines – it’s lit conversations around the complex, emotional, and sometimes risky reality of workplace relationships.

Employees spend so much time in the office, communicating and working with colleagues that it’s only natural for office romances to occur.

According to a new survey by The Global Payroll Association, one in three UK office workers admitted to having had a relationship with a colleague. However, recent studies have also shown that a concerningly high 85% of affairs also begin in the workplace.

Experts at Instant Offices share how organisations can address workplace relationships proactively and mindfully:

Create Clear Relationship Disclosure Policies

Romantic relationships between colleagues can raise concerns around favouritism, fairness and conflict of interest, especially if these relationships involve a power imbalance.

Demis Bril Senior Director at Instant Offices says:“Businesses should have transparent policies around relationships. They should disclose how and when to report a relationship to HR, how confidentially it will be handled, and the steps for managing team dynamics.”

Prioritise Safety for Employees

Unspoken romances, hidden affairs, and favouritism can quickly break down trust across teams.

With searches for “Harassment” up by 20% this week alone, these relationships can open the door to harassment claims if one party feels pressured or the relationship deteriorates.

It’s wise for businesses to invest in training – regardless of seniority- in terms of what constitutes inappropriate behaviour, how to raise concerns safely and what the company’s zero tolerance stance on harassment is.

Reinforce Boundaries in Hybrid and Remote Work

It’s not just being in the office where relationships can blossom; it’s also online. Remote and hybrid work has been favoured by many, but it has also amplified informal digital communication.

HR teams should ensure guidelines around professional digital conduct are up to date, especially when working remotely.

Respect People’s Connection, But Not at The Hands of Culture

Romance isn’t bad! But when these relationships are mishandled, they can damage company culture, productivity, and reputations (just ask the Astronomer’s CEO).

A mindful, proactive approach isn’t just a legal safety net — it’s a cultural advantage.

Final Thought

Workplace romances are nothing new — but in 2025, how businesses manage them sets the tone for trust, inclusion, and accountability. The goal isn’t to shame connection, but to ensure every relationship at work is built on mutual respect, transparency, and professionalism.

If the Coldplay kiss-cam scandal taught us anything, it’s that what happens off the clock can still go viral, and impact what happens on it.