A free, centralised customer-focused data hub accessible by QR code launched by Straightset

Straightset QR, a proprietary in-house customer portal that streamlines equipment servicing and minimises disruption for workshops and garages, launches today in direct response to customer demand.

Developed by the leading garage equipment specialist Straightset, this comprehensive, Health & Safety-focused platform is designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime and improve compliance within busy service settings.

“The new customer-focused portal is available exclusively to Straightset Service customers,” said Andrew Bates, Managing Director of Straightset. “At its core, the platform addresses the growing demand for greater transparency and control over garage equipment performance and safety.”

The new system allows garage owners, service managers and Health & Safety personnel to access key service data and operational information within a centralised digital hub, including:

QR-coded equipment safety checks for easy compliance tracking

Equipment reporting and KPI monitoring to enhance oversight

Integrated insurance reporting for defects to ensure timely action

Access to certificates, job sheets, and repair history for full traceability

Purchase order and approval systems to simplify procurement

Training videos and support resources

Support for various Health & Safety processes for group managers to ensure regulatory compliance

The platform not only ensures regulatory compliance and reduces unplanned downtime but also supports smarter, data-driven decision-making.

“One of the portal’s most practical features is its daily safety checks interface, allowing workshop personnel to conduct and record essential pre-use safety inspections directly within the system,” added Andrew.

If a fault is logged, the system instantly notifies both Straightset’s Service Team and the technician’s line manager, enabling a fast, safe and efficient response, promoting accountability, safe working practices and providing a digital audit trail which is an increasingly essential factor in modern Health & Safety governance.

Access to Straightset QR is quick and easy via a simple QR code scan, located directly on the equipment. This ensures both mechanics and management teams can instantly retrieve real-time, asset-specific information without the need to navigate multiple records or systems.

Designed for scalability and compatibility, Straightset QR delivers an intuitive user experience whether it’s managing a single asset or a full multi-site operation, all backed by Straightset’s trusted aftersales support and technical expertise.

The launch of Straightset QR highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting customers not only with premium garage equipment but throughout the entire ownership lifecycle.

In a rapidly digitising, data-driven sector, tools like this are critical to optimising workshop efficiency, improving safety standards, and maximising operational ROI. As part of this commitment, Straightset offers the portal free of charge to all service contract customers.

For more information, contact Straightset at [email protected] or call 01909 480055.

Access the customer portal here:https://po.straightsetservice.co.uk/auth-login.php

Watch a short video demo here:https://youtu.be/it6cSZey74w