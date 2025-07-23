A new chapter at Sparx Learning: Chair Simon Lebus CBE steps down as Sir Charlie Mayfield appointed

Sir Charlie Mayfield appointed as Chair of Sparx Learning

Sparx Learning, the UK-based education technology company, has announced that Sir Charlie Mayfield will become Chair in October 2025. He will succeed Simon Lebus CBE who is stepping down after six years of transformative leadership.

Since becoming Chair in 2019, Simon Lebus has overseen a period of remarkable growth and strategic progress at Sparx. At the start of his tenure, the company served just 14 schools in Devon.

Today, Sparx’s platforms support over 2.4 million students in 2,600 schools, including 100 international schools in 24 countries, across mathematics, literacy and science.

Simon played a key role in Sparx’s acquisition of HegartyMaths, which became a cornerstone of its growth strategy, and helped shape a clear, sustainable plan that puts the company on track to reach cash break-even this year. Throughout his time as Chair, Simon brought clarity, calm and strategic direction, helping Sparx navigate both growth and challenge with purpose.

Chair Simon Lebus CBE step down at Sparx Learning

Reflecting on his time as Chair, Simon Lebus said: “It has been a privilege to help guide Sparx from its roots as a research-led company to one delivering large-scale, lasting impact in classrooms across the UK and beyond. The growth in school numbers and product innovation has been hugely rewarding, and I leave confident in its future under Sir Charlie’s leadership.”

Sparx CEO Colin Hegarty said: “Simon’s principled and strategic leadership has been invaluable to Sparx’s growth and mission. He has challenged and supported us in equal measure, always keeping our mission at the heart of decision-making. We are grateful for all he has done and look forward to building on his legacy with Sir Charlie.”

With Sparx now well-positioned for its next phase of growth. The appointment of Sir Charlie Mayfield, with his experience in guiding organisations through significant expansion, signals the company’s ambition to scale its impact further.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, former Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience and a strong interest in education and technology. He joins Sparx Learning at a time of significant growth and opportunity, with a clear ambition to help scale the organisation’s reach and impact. Under his leadership, Sparx aims to double its educational impact by 2027, building on its established success across maths, literacy and science.

The Sparx team extends sincere thanks for Simon’s support, leadership and lasting contribution over the past six years.