A novel idea – Redrow show homes get cosy with new bookcases for World Book Day

Bookshelf

Local housebuilder Redrow Eastern is celebrating World Book Day by upgrading the sales centre at its The Parklands development in Suffolk with a new bookcase filled with books for residents and the local community.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children across Suffolk are invited to pick up, donate or swap a book at The Parklands from the 6 March, otherwise known as World Book Day.

To ensure the library remains well stocked for Suffolk book lovers, Redrow is calling on the local community to donate their preloved books to its new library – which Redrow will then match with a brand-new book for children to enjoy. The books can be donated to The Parklands’ sales centre where a member of the sales team will collect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, said: “At Redrow, we are committed to creating a positive impact for the local community that helps make Suffolk a great place to live – which is why we’re delighted to be launching the new bookcase at The Parklands.

Redrow with bookshelf

“Sadly, we know that not every child has access to a book of their own, and that this can greatly impact their literacy levels and love of reading. To help nurture a passion for literature from an early age, and to ensure no child goes without a book to read on World Book Day, we’re welcoming families to The Parklands to enjoy the books.

“To make sure there is something for everyone, we’re encouraging anyone living in Suffolk to donate their preloved books and pick up one they’re yet to experience. We look forward to welcoming Suffolk’s bookworms to The Parklands to share our love of literature. Happy reading!”

Redrow’s The Parklands development in Haverhill offers a range of three, four and five bedroom energy efficient homes. The homes are part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with classically designed exteriors paired with modern interiors. The development is located near several amenities including leisure facilities and a selection of great local schools for those.

Redrow Eastern has a range of award-winning homes on offer. To find out more, please visit

https://www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-england.