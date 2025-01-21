A pathway to homeownership: Property portal share to buy unveils new brand

Share to Buy has unveiled a fresh new brand as part of its first major redesign since 2018.

The country’s leading property portal for first time buyers, Share to Buy, has unveiled a fresh new brand as part of its first major redesign since 2018.

With a mission to make affordable homeownership accessible to a wider audience of aspiring homeowners, the rebrand introduces a new visual identity, improved user experience, and a shift in positioning for the company. Reflecting Share to Buy’s broader focus on all affordable homeownership options, the platform will expand beyond Shared Ownership properties and resources to become a go-to destination for all aspiring homeowners.

As part of this new chapter, Share to Buy will list even more homes available through rent-first options such as Rent to Buy and London Living Rent, government schemes including the First Homes discount, and private sale homes where buying schemes such as Deposit Unlock are available.

Since its inception, Share to Buy has been synonymous with Shared Ownership, serving as a trusted resource for buyers navigating their home-buying journey. However, as the landscape of affordable housing evolves, so too does the platform. Whilst Shared Ownership remains a cornerstone of Share to Buy, the rebrand will see expanded coverage of other ways of stepping on – or moving up – the property ladder, as the portal will move to list a wider variety of non-Shared Ownership homes. As such, the rebrand introduces a new tagline, ‘Find Your Space,’ a reference to the broader and more varied spaces now available on Share to Buy.

A standout feature of the rebrand is the introduction of the new logo and brand elements, designed to balance accessibility and visual appeal. The modernised logo, inspired by a floorplan layout, and a refreshed colour palette communicates Share to Buy’s mission to help users to ‘Find Your Space’. New colour combinations have also been established to ensure brand recognition and maintain a clear colour hierarchy within the brand identity, with ‘Share to Buy Pink’ as the hero colour. Adding a human touch to the brand, new pathway and arrow elements have also been introduced. Used to interact with copy and imagery, these fun and playful assets highlight key messaging across the website and advertising materials, creating a more engaging and user-friendly experience.

The first phase of the website went live in December 2024 with updates including a comprehensive ‘buyer checklist’ section which covers each step of the buying process, and new and improved tenure hubs, giving aspiring homeowners access to the important information they need to find housing options that are right for them. In early 2025, an updated property search page, with enhanced functionality and filter options will become available. Upgrades to the popular affordability and mortgage calculators will also be rolled out, offering more accurate, personalised insights to help users understand their financial eligibility and plan their homeownership journey.

Jade Turnstill, Head of Brand & Content at Share to Buy, comments: "Our rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for Share to Buy. While Shared Ownership remains an integral part of what we do, we’re now embracing a broader mission: to serve as an independent, educational resource for all budding buyers across the country. By expanding our offerings, we’re opening the door to a wider audience, many of whom may be learning about Shared Ownership and other housing options for the first time.”

“Our expanded mission not only supports our users by offering more choice, but it also benefits our partners – housing associations, developers, local authorities and agents – by driving a larger audience to the site. What’s more, further functionality will be coming to our website in 2025, including improved navigation, smart interactive tools and calculators, as well as expanded educational resources offering step-by-step guidance on the home-buying process. With these updates, Share to Buy aims to further its function as the most comprehensive independent resource for hopeful buyers looking to begin their home-buying journey. Watch this space!”

Share to Buy continues to work closely with housing associations, private developers, sales agents, local authorities, mortgage brokers and legal firms across England. This collaborative approach ensures that the portal remains a vital resource for both property seekers and industry professionals alike, driving growth in the affordable housing sector and supporting aspiring buyers in achieving their homeownership dreams.

For more information, visit sharetobuy.com.