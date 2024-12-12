A pint of dust: Visual campaign launched to highlight dangers of dust inhalation

New campaign calls for better prevention measures when it comes to dust inhalation.

A dust extraction specialist has launched a campaign to highlight the dangers of dust inhalation – as it calculates that common construction jobs such as drilling and floor grinding can see individuals ingest the equivalent of more than a pint of dust across the course of a 40 year career.

With respirable crystalline silica a major cause of silicosis – a chronic lung condition that kills up to 1,000 people a year in the UK – Dustcontrol UK has launched a campaign to underline just how big a risk common construction jobs can pose to workers’ health.

The ‘Dust to dust’ campaign highlights that, by failing to take the right precautions, workers run the risk of inhaling a level of respirable dust that can prove fatal. And to help those working in construction visualise the dangers, the firm has calculated the amount of dust that can potentially be ingested in a lifetime to be the equivalent of 1.28 imperial pints of respirable dust* or 0.68 imperial pints of respirable crystalline silica** specifically.

Workers are being exposed to dangerous amounts of dust - a new campaign is warning of the dangers.

Imagine walking into your local pub and being handed a pint of dust. For workers across many industries this outlandish image isn't far from reality when it comes to volume of dust consumption.

Over a lifetime, workers can unknowingly inhale harmful dust particles that accumulate to the equivalent of that unimaginable pint. The long-term health effects are devastating and largely avoidable with the right measures in place.

Dustcontrol UK, a leader in dust extraction solutions, is raising awareness about the often-overlooked health risks of dust exposure in the workplace. From respiratory diseases to severe conditions like cancer, working in dusty environments can result in serious, life-altering health problems.

Construction, manufacturing, and other industries create high levels of dust on a daily basis. According to the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE), harmful dust types include silica, asbestos, and wood dust, all of which can pose significant health risks when inhaled.

Silica dust, for instance, is responsible for about 500 deaths annually in the UK​. This fine dust is found in materials like concrete and stone, making it a major hazard for construction workers. Long-term exposure can lead to silicosis, a debilitating lung disease, and even lung cancer​.

Perhaps more well known is asbestos dust, which is still lingering in older buildings and kills approximately 5,000 workers a year. The dust is so harmful that even small amounts can have deadly effects​.

Also, wood dust from cutting or sanding wood can lead to respiratory issues and increase the risk of nasal cancer​​.

The dust workers inhale today may take years or even decades to manifest as serious health conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma. In extreme cases, the consequences are fatal.

It’s not just about inhaling dust. Over time, workers in dusty environments may be consuming more dust than they ever imagined. The fine particles that linger in the air, unnoticed, can settle into food, drink, and even the lungs, creating a ticking time bomb for their health. Think of it like passively drinking dust – a far cry from the safe and clean environments we expect to work in.

The good news is that with the right dust control systems, the risks posed by dust can be significantly reduced. Dustcontrol UK specialises in designing high-performance dust extraction equipment that captures dust at its source, preventing it from becoming airborne and endangering workers.

Innovations like HEPA-filtered mobile extractors and background air cleaners play a key role in ensuring that dust is removed before it has a chance to harm workers. By combining on-tool dust extraction with powerful air filtration systems, businesses can drastically cut down on airborne dust particles​​.

“We’ve seen firsthand how effective dust control solutions can change the health outlook of an entire workforce,” says Ira Morris, Country Manager of Dustcontrol UK. “Our systems capture and contain dust right where it’s generated, creating healthier, safer environments across construction, manufacturing, and other industries.”

The importance of maintaining dust-free environments cannot be overstated. In the UK, dust-related health issues are preventable. Employers have both a legal and moral obligation to protect their staff from unnecessary exposure. The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) Regulations 2002 mandate that employers must implement adequate control measures to reduce the risks​.

By investing in dust extraction solutions and adhering to strict health and safety regulations, businesses can safeguard their workers, ensuring that the only thing they’re breathing at work is clean air – not dust.

With over 50 years of expertise, Dustcontrol UK provides innovative dust extraction solutions to a wide range of industry sectors, including food processing and pharmaceuticals. The Dustcontrol product range includes the DC Tromb and AirCube 500, renowned for durability and superior performance. In addition to supplying high-quality equipment, Dustcontrol UK offers comprehensive servicing and maintenance packages, further enhancing the longevity and efficiency of its systems.

For further information on Dustcontrol UK’s products, please call 01327 858001 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, visit www.dustcontrol.uk for more details.