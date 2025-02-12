A quarter of businesses risk talent dilemma by overlooking apprenticeships

Norman Armstrong

New research from Grant Thornton UK LLP reveals that 25% of mid-sized businesses could be missing out on a crucial talent pipeline by not offering school leaver apprenticeship programmes.

Despite the growing recognition of apprenticeships as a valuable strategy for workforce development, barriers such as resource demands, unclear business benefits, and the complexity of the system are deterring many businesses from adopting these programmes.

However, the survey* of 605 UK mid-sized business leaders identified that businesses already offering these programmes report significant advantages, including:

Access to fresh talent and perspectives

Cost-effective training and development

Enhanced diversity in recruitment

School leaver apprenticeships are increasingly becoming part of the conversation for post-secondary education opportunities, with Grant Thornton's research showing 44% of parents now favour apprenticeships over university education (40%). This shift reflects growing recognition of key benefits: practical experience, immediate earning potential, and avoiding substantial student debt.

This changing sentiment is reflected in recent ONS data for the 2023/24 academic year, which shows an 8% increase in higher apprenticeship starts compared to the previous year. Over three-quarters (76%) of businesses with existing programmes plan to increase apprentice recruitment in the next five years.

Grant Thornton’s longstanding commitment to apprenticeships demonstrates the value of this approach. The firm has welcomed over 550 school leavers onto its trainee programme over the past four years and was named one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in England in 2024 by the Department for Education.

Norman Armstrong, practice leader for Grant Thornton in the Thames Valley and Southampton, said: "Beyond providing young people with debt-free qualifications, apprenticeships offer employers access to diverse talent eager to learn and contribute fresh perspectives. At Grant Thornton, we've seen this firsthand - many of our senior leaders started as apprentices, demonstrating the programme's ability to develop future business leaders.

“Southampton is home to a vibrant business ecosystem, with sectors as diverse as hospitality and maritime being found next to technology, financial services and retail companies to name just a few. School leaver apprenticeships are a fantastic way for companies here to tap into enthusiastic young talent, building a workforce ready to meet the demands of an evolving economy.

"With 76% of businesses planning to increase apprentice recruitment over the next five years, now is the time for more mid-sized businesses to embrace this opportunity or risk falling behind in the talent race." The importance of encouraging talent from a diverse number of routes is central to growing Grant Thornton’s Southampton business and the team has recently been joined by apprentices from secondary, higher and further education courses.

Elden Organ joined Grant Thornton’s Southampton team as an Audit Associate apprentice after completing his A-Levels at Peter Symonds College in Winchester. He said: “Grant Thornton stood out from the beginning with its friendly and supportive application process. Joining straight from college was a big step, but the welcoming and encouraging environment made the transition much easier. I’m focused on gaining my qualifications and taking on diverse opportunities to develop my skills further.”