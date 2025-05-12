A record-breaking day at Herefordshire Means Business Expo

On Wednesday, May 7, the Herefordshire Means Business Expo returned with a bang and a record-breaking turnout - over 500 attendees and more than 70 Exhibitors joined us for the biggest Expo in our history.

The day was officially opened by the Mayor of Hereford Cllr Kevin Tillet, who not only cut the ribbon but also took time to visit exhibitors, speak with local business owners, and immerse himself in the vibrant atmosphere that filled the venue from start to finish.

This incredible day would not have been possible without the continued support of our Powered By sponsor, allpay Limited. Their commitment to our local business community helped set the tone for an impactful and high-energy event.

One visitor said: “Thank you HMBiz for organising a great Expo. Many great contacts and conversations were had, and the Herefordshire business atmosphere was buzzing all day!” Emma Wheeler- Emma Wheeler voice overs.

The Mayor of Hereford officially opening the Herefordshire Means Business Expo 2025

Throughout the event, held at the Shell Store, attendees took advantage of a range of free advice clinics, offering valuable guidance across key areas of business:

Kinder Accountants – Accountancy

– Accountancy Out of the Cage – Conversion

– Conversion CXCS – HR and Health and Safety

– HR and Health and Safety Robertson IP – trademark, a patent and copyright protection

– trademark, a patent and copyright protection Marches Growth Hub – supporting growth and access to funding

We were also proud to welcome a fantastic speaker line-up who inspired and educated our audience across a series of engaging sessions. Huge thanks to:

Jason French – How Business Strategy Will Make Your Life Easier

– How Business Strategy Will Make Your Life Easier Bridie Sullivan – A New Business Initiative for Herefordshire

– A New Business Initiative for Herefordshire Christine Hope – Finding your business sweet spot

– Finding your business sweet spot Claire Elston – Menopause in the workplace

The Herefordshire Means Business Expo continues to grow as the region's flagship event for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and enterprise leaders. The buzz in the room, the quality of networking, and the actionable advice shared throughout the day are all a testament to the strength and ambition of the local business community.

One exhibitor said: “What a fantastic event! Thank you for having us. So great to connect with so many amazing local people and Businesses. Looking forward to the next one!” Vinco Sales.

Thank you again to everyone who exhibited, attended, supported, and helped make the day such a success. We can’t wait to welcome you back in 2026!