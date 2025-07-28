A step in the right direction: INTOO MD backs government ban on NDAs silencing harassment victims

Owen Morgan, Managing Director of INTOO UK & Ireland.

The Managing Director of one of the UK's leading outplacement businesses says a proposed government ban on NDAs that silence victims of workplace harassment and abuse is a “positive step forward” and “probably long overdue”.

Owen Morgan, Managing Director at INTOO UK & Ireland, a firm specialising in helping individuals made redundant or dismissed to transition into new roles, welcomed the reform, citing it as a crucial move toward protecting employees’ wellbeing.

“Any legislation that allows individuals a safer and protected working environment, particularly where an individual’s wellbeing is concerned, has to be a step in the right direction,” he said.

NDAs, or non-disclosure agreements, have long been criticised for their potential misuse, particularly when used to prevent victims of harassment from speaking out. “We’ve all seen public cases where NDAs have acted as a protective cover for perpetrators of inappropriate workplace behaviour,” Owen noted.

Reflecting on his experiences with clients, Owen says that such NDAs are relatively rare, but in instances where employees are bound by more personal and restrictive terms, there are risks. “They are very much the exception as opposed to the rule. In most cases, restrictive clauses tend to focus on corporate IP rather than individual behaviours.

“However, when they are enforced, they are generally designed to prevent individuals divulging information that could be damaging, whether related to social circles, medical records or other sensitive areas.”

Looking ahead, Owen believes the implications for HR professionals may be minimal given the limited prevalence of such clauses. But he stressed the importance of due diligence and cultural awareness: “Different people will tolerate different levels of restrictions. Asking employees to sign NDAs that could be seen as protecting alleged improper behaviour should absolutely be avoided.”

On the ethical balancing act between confidentiality and transparency, Owen recommends involving legal and executive input. “There’s clearly a need to find the right balance,” he said. “Documents should be drafted by qualified legal staff and reviewed within the organisation. Whistleblower policies must also be in place to ensure safe disclosure.”

When it comes to settlement agreements post-reform, Owen’s advice is pragmatic. “Employers need to balance the need for protection with an individual’s right to earn a living,” he said. For those in niche sectors, non-compete clauses can be particularly challenging. “That’s where we come in. We help individuals audit their skills to explore broader opportunities beyond just direct competitors.”

