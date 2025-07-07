A triple win for My Property Pros

Diogo Pinheiro

The My Property Pros (MPP) network is making serious moves in the world of franchising and exterior cleaning – and it’s not going unnoticed. Case in point: Diogo Pinheiro, franchisee for South Holland in Lincolnshire, who launched his business in March and has wasted no time making his mark. In just his second week, he secured over £2,000 worth of jobs. While Diogo’s off to a flying start, the rest of the network has been putting in a winning performance too.

MPP has been crowned Outstanding Cleaning Franchise at the Business Awards UK 2025 Cleaning Services Awards and scooped Exterior Cleaning Company of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards. These accolades are a testament to the strength of the MPP model – and proof that the network is cleaning up in more ways than one…

Diogo Pinheiro left the corporate world behind and relocated his family to Lincolnshire when he realised that sitting at a desk building someone else’s dream wasn’t cutting it anymore. He was ready for something more fulfilling. And since discovering the strength of the MPP partnership, he hasn’t looked back. The move’s already paying off, with early success proving he made the right call.

“What really stood out to me was how much MPP shares – the knowledge, the network, the learnings,” said Diogo. “They’re setting me up for success, and I know they’ll be with me every step of the way. I also love that it’s not only about the money – they care about the right people joining and building something great together.”

Before he launched, Diogo had already lined up several jobs through his own marketing efforts – and things certainly haven’t slowed down at three months in. In fact, enquiries – and jobs too – have more than doubled! With large contract cleans now in the pipeline, he’s generating between £5,000 - £6,000 a month from smaller jobs like window cleaning combined with higher-value projects such as roof and commercial cleans.

“The success I’ve seen in just a few weeks has been incredible. I love the network – the power of working with like-minded people all focused on growing together is huge. My goal is to grow quickly but sustainably. I’m already scaling fast, and I soon plan to hire someone to share what I’ve learned, have a second van and invest in neighbouring territories. But steady growth is what matters most,” added Diogo.

In the first week of July alone, Diogo’s set to smash through the £5,000 turnover mark – proof that his growth isn’t just consistent, it’s accelerating. At this rate, it won’t be long before he’s running a multi-van operation across multiple territories.

While franchisees like Diogo are out there smashing targets, the MPP network are busy collecting the medals to match. Most recently, the brand was named Outstanding Cleaning Franchise at the Business Awards UK 2025 Cleaning Services Awards and also took home Exterior Cleaning Company of the Year at the Corporate Livewire Innovation & Excellence Awards. These are two major wins that add to its growing list of accolades.

Karen Prewer, MPP founder and CEO, puts it best: “We’re incredibly proud to see franchisees like Diogo hitting the ground running and achieving such impressive results so quickly. It’s a real testament to the strength of the MPP model and the power of our network working in tandem. We’re setting the standard for excellence across the industry and the awards are an exciting bonus!”

For more information, visit https://mypropertypros.co.uk/franchise/