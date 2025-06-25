A will to win: Exeter entrepreneurs recognised for driving business growth

Linda and Simon Hall have the will to win according to EC's Nigel Botterill.

Devon-based estate planners, Simon and Linda Hall, have been named Local Ambassadors of the Year by national business organisation Entrepreneurs Circle (EC), in recognition of their outstanding work supporting business owners across Exeter and beyond.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The husband-and-wife team behind Simon Hall Will Writing Services received the honour at EC’s new national headquarters during a gathering of over 80 Ambassadors from across the UK — all volunteers who run local EC Events in their areas to support ambitious entrepreneurs with growth, accountability, and community.

Simon and Linda lead the monthly EC Local Events in Exeter, part of a national programme that’s redefining how business owners connect and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These aren’t networking breakfasts or stuffy seminars — they’re high-energy, high-impact events built around implementation, insight, and peer support.

EC recently repositioned these from “Local Meetings” to “Local Events” to reflect their energy and ambition — a move Simon and Linda were already leading on the ground.

Presenting them with the award, Nigel Botterill, Founder & CEO, Entrepreneurs Circle said:

“I couldn’t be prouder of Simon and Linda. They’ve created exactly what I envisaged when we first set out to run these Local Events — vibrant, action-focused, supportive environments where real business growth happens. They’ve made it real. I’m genuinely inspired by them, as are our other Local Ambassadors across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local member feedback was just as effusive in its praise as Nigel’s, with members remarking on the “fun, inspiring, vibrant” atmosphere, “implementable content,” and “dynamic energy” Simon and Linda bring to every session.

Indeed, for many, the Exeter Local Events are “a highlight of the business month” and “the first thing in the calendar.”

Reflecting on the way the group has grown and now sees circa 30 members attend every month, Simon Hall commented:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this award — but the real reward is seeing the Exeter business community come together, support each other, and take real action month after month. That’s what drives us.”

Meanwhile, Linda Hall added;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a privilege to help create a space where entrepreneurs feel encouraged, energised and never alone in their journey. We’ve seen so many members grow in confidence and results — and watch this space folks, we’re just getting started.”

What makes EC Local Events different?

Each month, the most switched-on business owners from across the country gather at EC Local Events to discover what’s working now to grow. But don’t expect business as usual — there are:

No 6am starts

No awkward ice breakers

No pitch-fests

No dodgy breakfasts

No deathly dull presentations

Just a brilliant opportunity to grow your business.

Entrepreneurs benefit from real-world insights, shared accountability, and the community support that so many solo founders and small business owners crave.

The Exeter Local Events continue to go from strength to strength under Simon and Linda’s leadership. The next event will take place on Thursday, 17 July, 5.45pm and new faces are always welcome.

Visit this page for more details.