AB World Foods: Patak’s Aubergine Pickle recalled as it may contain pieces of glass
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular pickle range has been recalled over a safety concern. AB World Foods said it is recalling its Patak’s Aubergine Pickle, which has only been sold in Waitrose and Sainsbury's, as it may contain pieces of glass, making the product unsafe to eat.
Food Safety Agency said the affected product is Patak’s Aubergine PicklePack size 312g, with a batch code of 3172 and a best before date of June 2026. It said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information contact AB World Foods customer care team on 0800 0195 617 or [email protected]."
Advertisement
Advertisement
AB World Foods said: "Patak's is taking the precautionary step of recalling a limited number of 312g jars of Aubergine Pickle sold in some Waitrose and Sainsbury's stores in the UK. The decision has been taken out of abundance of caution and is linked to the very low risk of a possible presence of glass.
"No other Patak's products, batch codes or best before dates are affected. This recall only applies to products sold in Waitrose and Sainsbury's. If you have one of the products detailed above, please return it to store for a full refund. You do not need a receipt. If you purchased it online, contact the Patak's consumer care team on (UK) 0800 0195 617, (ROI) 0044 800 0195 or at [email protected]. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.