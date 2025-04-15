Acorn by Synergie smashes their one million steps goal for March by four million, raising thousands for Cancer Research UK

(from left to right) Maria Larcombe - Director of Operations South (Acorn), Barbara Cecchetti - International Development Director (Synergie), Andrew Tugwell - COO (Acorn), Lauren Johnson - Recruitment Consultant (Acorn), Mark Rudge - Commercial Partnerships Director (Acorn), Ceri Roblin - Site Lead (Acorn), Lois Gilbert - Account Co-ordinator (Acorn), Sophie Busson - Relationship Manager (Cancer Research), Bernard Ward - MD (Acorn), Christina Burgess - Marketing Manager (Acorn), Gavin Pritchard - Senior Designer (Acorn), Danielle Haynes - Head of Marketing (Acorn), Stephen Newman - Head of Commercial Bids and Tenders (Acorn).

Leading recruitment company Acorn by Synergie has smashed its goal of walking one million steps in March, raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of 21 employees surpassed the target by a massive four million steps through walking, running and jogging.

Along with other fundraising activities undertaken this year, the team have raised £7,514 for Cancer Research UK, supporting life-saving research into cancer prevention, treatment, and care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since choosing Cancer Research as their charity of the year 12 months ago, Acorn have been working closely with CRUK Relationship Manager Sophie Busson on ideas for fundraising. Sophie is currently undergoing cancer treatment for stage four secondary breast cancer.

Danielle Haynes, Head of Marketing at Acorn, said: "We’re so proud to have taken part in the challenge, and it’s been truly wonderful to see the whole team come together to support a charity making such a difference for those affected by cancer. The dedication and effort everyone has put in to raise money for Cancer Research UK has been incredible. It was great to work with Sophie on this, too.”

Acorn by Synergie’s Managing Director, Bernard Ward, commented on the team’s incredible effort: "A huge well done to everyone who took part in the challenge. The dedication, energy, and team spirit shown by our colleagues made this challenge a massive success.

“I’m so proud of our team for going above and beyond, not only for the steps they took but for the funds they raised to support Cancer Research UK. Thank you also to everyone who sponsored and fundraised along the way – your generosity is truly appreciated. The success of this initiative demonstrates the power of teamwork and the deep sense of community that drives the Acorn Synergie team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Busson, Relationship Manager from Cancer Research UK, said: “‘It’s been a brilliant year working with Acorn by Synergie staff members who have raised a fantastic amount of money to help fund our life-saving research.

“Charity partnerships like this have a huge impact on the research projects that Cancer Research UK are able to fund. We are extremely grateful to every Acorn by Synergie staff member who planned the amazing activities to raise money so that more people can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer. On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, thank you so much for your support.”

In addition to the One Million Steps challenge, the Acorn by Synergie team has raised significant funds through various other activities, including a golf tournament for construction partners, a bake sale and employees taking part in the Race for Life and Cardiff Shine Walk.