ActionCOACH celebrates summer of remarkable success

The UK team of global business coaching brand ActionCOACH celebrates remarkable success at their global conference.

In the wake of their annual global conference, the UK team at ActionCOACH is proud to announce they have been awarded ActionCOACH’s Team of the Year, remarkably for the 16th consecutive year.

The conference, held in Dubrovnik, Croatia, at the end of July, celebrated the best of the best of the global business coaching franchise, leaving plenty for the UK team to shout about.

For Managing Director of ActionCOACH UK, Julie Wagstaff, winning this accolade at every ActionCOACH global conference since 2009 is testament to the continued dedication of the whole UK team. “It’s really great to take this one home again – such a proud moment for our team. Over the past 12 months, what we’ve done exceptionally well is our retention, and that has certainly borne fruit - our franchise partners stay because they love what we do, and they love the difference we make to so many people’s lives.”

ActionCOACH Global Conference: Brad Sugars, James Vincent, Ian Christelow and Julie Wagstaff

The global conference also takes the opportunity to highlight some outstanding individuals during their black-tie gala dinner, with this year being no different and, yet again, some 30 British franchise partners gaining recognition. Alan Brighton and Andrew Cussons were inducted into the prestigious Founder’s Club, celebrating 20 years as franchise partners with the firm, whilst Peter Boolkah was name Practice Premium of the Year for the second time.

The accolades on the night didn’t stop there, however, as Julie and fellow co-founder Ian Christelow picked up the coveted Company Firm of the Year award. “We started our own firm in 2020,” said Ian. “It was obviously an uncertain time, but last year we reached £1.3 million turnover and have helped over 100 businesses in their community to grow and develop in just four years.

“We’re also able to use our firm to test new strategies, tactics and services through our team of employed coaches. This has not only benefited us but, due to their success, those innovations have been adopted in the wider franchise network. I’m so happy to be part of such an amazing team!”

As showcased at ActionCOACH’s global conference, success has become second nature to the UK team after the release of WorkBuzz’s annual franchisee satisfaction survey, revealing, for an astonishing 12th year in a row, ActionCOACH UK has been rated 5-star for franchisee satisfaction.

WorkBuzz, an independent company who gather feedback from over 300 franchise brands for their annual Franchise Satisfaction Benchmark survey, has placed ActionCOACH in an elite club of franchises receiving a 5-star rating every year since the survey’s inception in 2013 – ActionCOACH UK, Puddle Ducks, Right at Home and TaxAssist.

“I’m delighted to be able to say we’re a part of a select club of franchisors who have continually achieved 5-star status,” added Julie. “Our overall satisfaction rate is up 3 points from 78% last year to 81%, and we were rated 96% for peer support, showcasing the strength of our network and the emphasis we put on teamwork.”

With impressive ratings for their range of products and services, the survey also highlighted how 99% of the network were motivated to go the extra mile for the clients they coach and 97% of franchise partners are committed to growing their businesses.

“We really push a culture of continuous improvement through learning and growth, so to see that echoed by our franchise partners is fantastic. To be consistently excellent is no small feat - we’re infinitely proud to see what the team has achieved over so many years. This award is another step towards reaching our goal of ensuring that 100% of business owners know about ActionCOACH and the life-changing support we offer by 2029.”