Active Telematics and GoMetro join forces to advance EV digitalisation in Malaysia

Collaboration powers sustainable commercial fleets, integrates telematics data and real-time tyre monitoring solutions.

Malaysia-based telematics service provider Active Telematics Sdn. Bhd. has teamed up with global mobility management platform GoMetro to spearhead the transition of commercial fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) across Malaysia and neighbouring markets.

The alliance combines Active Telematics’ local market expertise with GoMetro’s technology solutions, providing a comprehensive ecosystem that promotes the rapid adoption of EV commercial fleets. This joint offer enables multinational enterprises to meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, while also reducing overall operational costs.

According to Statista, electric vehicle adoption in Malaysia is expected to grow rapidly, supported by strong government incentives, expanding charging infrastructure, and increasing corporate interest in sustainability. This trend highlights Malaysia’s readiness for cutting-edge EV fleet solutions designed to optimise performance and reduce emissions.

The strategic partnership is backed by GoMetro’s suite of fleet management tools—including the EV-CAN high-frequency telematics solution, Bridge by GoMetro platform for fleet telematics aggregation, EV-FIT for EV transition planning, and ConnecTyre TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)—that enable holistic and data-driven EV fleet operations.

Says GoMetro CEO Justin Coetzee, “We are thrilled to partner with Active Telematics to bring our innovative solutions to Malaysia. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform the transportation industry through technology. By combining our expertise with Active Telematics’ strong presence in the region, we are confident that we can deliver unparalleled value to fleets in Malaysia.”

“Malaysian customers have been keen to adopt the newest technologies to modernise their fleet operation, enhance road safety, reduce operational down-time, costs, improve safety and consolidate their third-party logistics (TPL) operations under one platform. Now, with the EV market expanding, it is the right time,” says Omar Hatmi, Managing Director and co-founder of Active Telematics Sdn. Bhd. “With GoMetro we can me et this demand, and ConnecTyre and Bridge are already being introduced to customers. This relationship enhances our reputation for offering innovative solutions to Malaysian fleet operators and multinational companies. We look forward to expanding this relationship to our customers in ASEAN as well.”

Comprehensive solutions

Through this partnership, fleet operators across Malaysia and surrounding regions gain access to a wide range of services, including:

Advanced route planning through the GoMetro Bridge platform to optimise fleet operations.

Real-time tyre pressure monitoring with ConnecTyre to enhance vehicle safety and efficiency.

EV-FIT charging infrastructure planning and implementation, ensuring smooth and scalable electrification.

EV-CAN for real-time analytics, monitoring, and performance insights tailored to EV operations.

The partnership is already operational, with pilot programs rolling out in major Malaysian urban centers in the first quarter of 2025. By offering end-to-end solutions, Active Telematics and GoMetro are poised to drive Malaysia’s transformation towards a cleaner, more efficient transport ecosystem—aligning with global sustainability objectives and capitalising on the country’s expanding EV market.