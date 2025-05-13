Adagio unveils FIRST, its 2025-2030 strategic plan, with the ambition of being the reference benchmark for aparthotels in Europe

Adagio Aparhotels

Adagio, a joint venture between Accor and Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs, today revealed its FIRST strategic plan and its development objectives for 2030.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambition is clear: to be the reference benchmark for aparthotels in Europe – a growing sector that meets the new expectations of a clientele including both individuals and professionals – and more broadly, to set the standard for the “Extended Stay” segment on the international market.

In 2024, Adagio recorded a revenue of €460 million for its network, and opened six new aparthukotels, confirming the strength of its business model, its stability in a context of highly volatile demand, and the relevance of its hybrid offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is based on the quality of the accommodations offered (studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or co-living apartments, all equipped with a kitchen area), a modern and elegant design, extensive services with free access, which allow guests to feel "at home" (laundry, fitness rooms, meeting rooms and coworking spaces, shared kitchens, entertainment and relaxation areas, kids' corners, etc.), and attentive team hospitality.

180 aparthotels in 25 countries by 2030

Through FIRST, Adagio aims to open 50 new properties in the next five years, reaching a total of over 180 aparthotels in 25 countries, up from 16 currently. This expansion will leverage the complementary nature of its product range: Adagio Access (budget), Adagio Original (mid-range), and Adagio Premium (upscale). The goal is to reach 20,000 apartments by 2030, with 96 Adagio Original properties, 81 Adagio Access properties, and 6 Adagio Premium properties.

Development will focus on key markets: France, United Kingdom, Germany-Austria-Switzerland, while expanding into Eastern and Southern Europe, regions in which Adagio wants to develop its presence.

FIRST: a strategy based on four pillars

To achieve its ambition of being the reference benchmark for aparthotels in Europe, the FIRST strategic plan is based on four pillars, which correspond to the expectations of Adagio's main stakeholder groups and the major transformations in the sector:

Customers: to be an international brand recognized by urban travellers, with new, innovative, high-quality concepts (common areas, family offerings, upscaling of the Adagio Access offering, etc.), based on a unique "100% hotel, 100% apartment" positioning, in order to continually better meet the expectations of both leisure and business customers.

Employees: to bring together a committed and responsible team, the cornerstone of operational excellence, particularly by increasing training efforts.

Partners: to be the reference benchmark in the "Extended Stay" segment, favoured by investors and managers.

Shareholders: to guarantee profitable and sustainable growth, with the ambition of becoming a reference benchmark for the hotel industry in terms of economic performance.

Our main objectives for 2030:

€700 million in network revenue [2]

180 aparthotels in 25 countries

Net Promoter Score of 60 (top quartile, all sectors combined)

100% of locations awarded the Green Key label

Upscaling, sustainable transition, and digitalisation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategic plan is also accompanied by an ambitious renovation program, aiming to refurbish 75% of the Adagio network by 2030.

Regarding distribution, Adagio intends to increase the share of its direct sales (Adagio-city.com and ALL.com), to reach 30% of revenue. Adagio also wants to consolidate its status as the reference brand for business customers, which will represent more than 35% of revenue by 2030.

Furthermore, Adagio will emphasize employee mobility and talent development through an ambitious training program and strong employer branding.

The brand's development will continue to reflect a strong commitment to an environmentally responsible path, particularly focused on reducing its carbon footprint. Adagio will therefore continue to pursue its ongoing certification initiatives, including Clef Verte, the leading benchmark in sustainable tourism, across the entire network, as well as the “Accueil Vélo” label, promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With FIRST, we simply aim to be ‘best in class’ in our sector, in all the dimensions of our business. This means expanding our locations, while maintaining the highest standards for their location, always in the heart of cities, and intensely embodying this spirit of service that characterizes and distinguishes us. We believe in relational hospitality, that is to say teams that are always there for our customers, always ‘Here for you,” says Xavier Desaulles, CEO of Adagio.