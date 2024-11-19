Adzuna acquires leading social recruitment platform Seiza

Adzuna's co-founders: Andrew Hunter (left), Doug Monro (right)

Adzuna, the global job search engine, today announced the acquisition of Seiza, a market leader in social media recruitment advertising.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2010, Seiza connects companies with candidates through targeted social media campaigns in Europe and North America, and offers a recruitment automation platform to help companies turn those candidates into hires. With a focus on hard-to-fill roles in frontline sectors, including hospitality, logistics, and retail, Seiza is trusted by over 400 clients, including global brands like McDonald’s, Sysco, Ecolab, and Veolia, to deliver quality hires efficiently.

The acquisition fits Adzuna’s mission to use the power of technology to help people find better and more fulfilling jobs, while strengthening its presence in North America and Europe. Together with Seiza, Adzuna will be the world’s first job matching platform to offer a one-stop shop for full funnel recruitment advertising, giving jobseekers access to every job in one place, and presenting employers with access to a talent pool of over four billion that includes both active jobseekers and passive candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doug Monro, CEO and co-founder of Adzuna comments, “We are delighted to welcome Seiza to the Adzuna group. Seiza has raised over $20 million in venture capital funding to develop a unique platform and built a loyal base of over 400 enterprise clients. Social media is now a key component in recruitment advertising, with nearly 80% of jobseekers turning to platforms like Facebook and Tiktok for their job search, and client demand to access a massive audience of over four billion users worldwide. Together, we aim to revolutionise the recruitment advertising industry and lead it forward, offering a one-stop solution to help jobseekers find better, more fulfilling jobs and frontline employers to hire smarter and win the war for talent.”

Camille Cosnefroy, CEO of Seiza and Vice President of Social at Adzuna, comments, “Businesses across the world face a dire need for frontline workers, with the talent gap projected to cost a staggering $8.5 trillion in lost annual revenue by 2030. At Seiza, our mission has been to simplify and accelerate high-volume hiring for companies and recruiters. Joining forces with Adzuna enables us to bring our vision to life at a much larger scale. We firmly believe that Adzuna’s expertise, as well as its strong presence in the world, will help us grow our solution globally. We look forward to the future of Seiza as part of Adzuna.”