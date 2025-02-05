AfPP Regional Conference 2025 brings leading perioperative education to Newcastle

By Susan Preston
Contributor
5th Feb 2025, 3:53pm
Attendees at the AfPP Annual Conference
Attendees at the AfPP Annual Conference
The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is bringing its highly anticipated Regional Conference to Newcastle on Saturday April 26th, 2025, delivering a full day of expert-led education, networking, and professional development for perioperative practitioners.

Taking place at the Herschel Building, this one-day event will feature insightful talks on key industry topics, including Challenge and Escalation, International Recruitment, Future Workforce, Incident Reporting, and a panel discussion on Empowering Voices and Building Futures.

AfPP is the UK’s leading membership organisation dedicated to theatre practitioners and improving perioperative care. The Association provides crucial support, training, and guidance to healthcare professionals working in hospital theatres.

For 2025 AfPP has introduced new one-day Regional Conferences which are taking place throughout the year across the UK.

Attendees at the AfPP Annual Conference
Attendees at the AfPP Annual Conference

“The AfPP Regional Conference series is an integral part of our commitment to supporting perioperative practitioners across the UK,” said Georgie Lole, AfPP Events Lead, Regional and Specialist.

She added: “We’re thrilled to bring this event to Newcastle, offering a day of education, inspiration, and collaboration that will positively impact both professionals and the patients they care for.

“We are welcoming both our current members and non-members to all our events. These one-day events are exceptional value, and you will gain 5 CPD hours.”

Tickets for the Newcastle Regional Conference are £25 for AfPP members and £50 for non-members.

Attendees at the AfPP Birmingham Roadshow
Attendees at the AfPP Birmingham Roadshow

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newcastle-regional-conference-tickets-1091071005749

Pictures show attendees at the AfPP Birmingham Roadshow and Annual Conference held in 2024, and the Newcastle AfPP Regional Conference banner.

