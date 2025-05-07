Agilico simplifies procurement with new purchase order processing solution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading workplace technology solutions provider Agilico launches a smarter, more integrated approach to procurement and cash flow management.

Crafted with user experience at its core, Agilico’s new cloud-based purchase order processing solution enhances supplier management and ensures employees - regardless of their financial expertise - can effortlessly create, approve, and manage purchase orders.

The intuitive interface of the solution, Agilico POP, facilitates easy requisition placement and routing requests to appropriate approvers, effectively eliminating unauthorised invoices and rogue spends, helping businesses stay in control of purchases and keeping budgets on track.

Elliot Thurley, Managing Director of Agilico’s Agile Docs and Tech division, commented: "Our new purchase order processing solution, Agilico POP, empowers businesses to streamline their procurement processes, maintain financial control, and reduce administrative burdens. The solution enables businesses to have comprehensive oversight of all purchases and real-time budget monitoring - promoting efficient spending practices.

POP seamlessly complements Agilico’s automated invoice processing software, Agilico Verify, enabling businesses to automate the three-way matching process, comparing invoice data with the purchase orders and receipts created, ensuring accuracy and reducing the risk of errors or discrepancies. Additionally, Verify integrates with popular accounting and ERP systems, allowing for approved invoice data to be automatically posted into the finance system for payment, while POP pulls in supplier data from the finance system to maintain consistency. This significantly reduces manual work and saves time – improving overall efficiency and productivity.

By linking purchase orders and invoice processing, businesses can establish a seamless, end-to-end financial workflow – from purchase order creation to invoice approval and payment. The integration of Agilico POP and Verify creates a fully integrated purchasing system, allowing businesses to have a clear and controlled purchasing hub with increased accuracy, reduced invoice processing time, better visibility into spending, and overall enhanced control over the entire procurement cycle.

Elliot Thurley added: “Using Agilico POP alongside our existing Agilico Verify solution helps with automated matching, seamless integration with finance systems and offers improved visibility and control. This allows organisations to achieve a more efficient and transparent approach to financial management, giving finance teams greater efficiency – aligning with our ethos of making work easy."