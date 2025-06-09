AI, tech make us more human — Prime Minister Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has argued that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology make people more human, citing its importance to the economy.

The Labour leader made the odd statement on Monday at the opening of the London Tech Week, an event which is expected to see the UK government sign several partnership deals to invigorate AI initiatives in the country.

"AI and tech makes us more human, which sounds an odd thing to say but it's true. We need to say it because some out there are sceptical about AI taking their jobs," The Prime Minister said.

"They worry if will make their lives more complicated. Even the pace of businesses can feel relentless."

In 2023, the UK's AI sector grew 30 times faster than the rest of the economy, Sir Starmer stated at the event, and re-echoed his ambition for the country to become an "AI maker" rather than an "AI taker".

He opined that, when it comes to harnessing the power of AI, the UK's approach to it is critical, especially in its partnership with investors and stakeholders in the sector.

The Prime Minister noted that tech and AI was having a huge direct impact on the three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict, and it needed to be hard-wired into the UK's defence review to drive its future.

A new free government partnership with the tech industry, which would include NVIDIA, Google, Amazon, and BT, was announced by the prime minister.

The deal is expected to train 7.5 million UK workers in essential skills using AI by 2030, indicating the absolute centrality of tech and AI to the United Kingdom.

The training program will be introduced into secondary school and university curriculums across the country.

According to NVIDIA Corp, its UK-based AI GPU cloud platform, Nscale, has committed to channelling AI infrastructure with 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs by 2026 end.

Cloud provider, Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) will also be deploying 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs online, a move that is believed will avail scalable and high-performing AI capacity to the UK.

"By the end of this Parliament, we should be able to look every parent in the eye in every region in Britain and say 'look what technology can deliver for you.

"We can put money in your pocket, we can create wealth in your community, we can create good jobs, vastly improve our public services, and build a better future for your children.

"That, to me, is the opportunity we must seize. That's why my plan for change will deliver, and today, I think we're taking another big step towards it."

According to the UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle, the country has big plans for developing the future of AI innovations towards economic growth and leading the global economy.

"Central to that is making sure that we have the infrastructure to power AI, so I welcome NVIDIA setting up the UK Sovereign AI Industry Forum — bringing together leading British businesses to develop and deploy this across the UK, so we can drive growth and opportunity," he said.