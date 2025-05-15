Aldi doubles down on British meat commitment

Aldi UK’s CEO has pledged to stick to its existing high food safety and welfare standards, even if current regulations are watered down to align with international trade deals.

UK rules currently prohibit imports such as chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef, which are commonplace in some markets.

Amid concerns that post-Brexit trade negotiations could lead to a weakening of these protections, Aldi has committed to maintain its existing sourcing standards as a minimum, meaning no meat, poultry or dairy products will be sold in future that do not meet Aldi’s high standards.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “British farming is known for its high welfare, food safety and environmental standards and we know how important that is to our customers.

“That’s why 100% of our everyday fresh beef, pork and poultry is sourced from British farms, and why we’re guaranteeing that we won’t lower our standards even if others do.

“This isn’t just about food safety. It’s about protecting British farmers and doing the right thing for our customers.”

The pledge builds on Aldi’s long-established policy of sourcing 100% of its core fresh beef, pork, poultry, milk and eggs from British farms, all of which are Red Tractor-approved. The supermarket remains a signatory to the NFU Back British Farming Charter and is one of the UK’s largest supporters of domestic agriculture.

After pledging to spend a further £3.5bn a year with British suppliers by the end of this year back in 2020, Aldi recently announced it had surpassed this goal by spending more than £14bn with UK businesses in 2024.