Aldi raises minimum wage to £14.33; how it compares to Tesco, Asda and Lidl

Aldi has announced a pay rise for its employees, making it the UK’s highest-paying supermarket.

Starting September 1, Aldi’s minimum hourly wage will rise to £14.33 for staff working within the M25. The new rate exceeds the Real Living Wage of £12.60 per hour, which was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year.

“This latest investment in pay is a reflection of (our staff’s) hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day,” said Aldi CEO Giles Hurley. “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK… We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”

The move follows the government’s broader uplift in wage standards, announced in last October’s budget. The Real Living Wage was raised to £12.60 across the UK and £13.85 in London, offering a pay boost to around half a million workers.

However, the wage hikes have sparked debate. The British Retail Consortium warned that higher minimum wages would add £2.73 billion annually in costs for retailers, contributing to an estimated £7 billion in added expenses following the Autumn Statement.

How other supermarkets compare