A dessert range has been recalled from Aldi stores in 13 US states due to an undeclared ‘life-threatening’ allergen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a notice from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), select boxes of Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream have been recalled states due to an undeclared milk allergen. Aldi stores in the UK are not affected by this recall.

The recall affects 7.05-ounce boxes of the product, which were sold in Aldi locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The affected items carry the lot number 01425 and a “Best If Used By” date of July 14, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FDA states that the product may contain milk without declaring it on the packaging, which violates federal allergen labelling laws. According to the manufacturer, Camerican International, the issue was caused by a “temporary breakdown” in processing and packaging procedures, which has now been resolved.

A dessert range has been recalled from Aldi stores in 13 US states due to an undeclared ‘life-threatening’ allergen. | Getty Images

"If you have a milk allergy, you should not consume the product as it can cause serious or life-threatening reactions for those with milk allergies or intolerances," the FDA advised. Consumers are encouraged to discard the product or return it to their Aldi store for a full refund.

As of the FDA’s announcement, no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported in connection with the product.

Other Casa Mamita or Aldi products are not impacted by the recall. The company clarified that people without a milk allergy do not need to take any action, as the recall was issued solely due to a labeling error, not a food safety concern.

Customers with questions can contact Camerican International at 1-201-587-0101 or email [email protected].