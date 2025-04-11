Aldi release prototype for portable wine tasting device inspired by viral TikTok video

TikTok star Sheila, who went viral after her blind wine taste testing video showcased her love of Aldi's famous Baron St Jean wine, has partnered with the supermarket brand to release a prototype for a portable wine tasting device inspired by the viral video. Aldi have appointed Sheila as their 'Chief Wine Taster' and produced a guide for people to print out and make their own wine tasting device at home.

Aldi develops prototype for a portable wine-tasting device that can be made at home after its Baron St Jean wine goes viral.

ORIGINAL TIKTOK VIDEO HERE: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiamacarooni/video/7488466336478154006?_r=1&_t=ZN-8vCljvbIGMY

Aldi has released a prototype for a cutting-edge DIY portable wine tasting device after a TikTok video featuring its legendary Baron St Jean wine took social media by storm.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket reached out to Sheila after her daughter recorded her blind tasting a selection of wine to see how many of her favourites she could pick out.

But out of the five varieties on display, which included Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Chenin Blanc and ‘Savy B’, Sheila could only pick out her favourite – an Aldi Baron St Jean white wine.

The video has been watched by three quarters of a million people on TikTok, with social media users commenting “this looks like such fun” and “Baron St Jean lovers unite”.

And now, inspired by its viral success, Aldi has developed a prototype for a portable wine tasting device that you can make at home with just a pair of scissors, a pen and four straws.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We all like to think we know our Pinot Grigio from our Sauvignon Blanc, but as this video shows – it’s not as easy as you might think!

“That’s why we have developed a cutting-edge DIY portable wine tasting device that wine lovers can easily create at home.

“It's a fun and interactive way to challenge your palate and impress your friends at your next gathering, all while enjoying some of Aldi's fantastic wines.”