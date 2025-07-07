Allison Homes East appoints new Finance Director to assist with ambitious growth plans

Steve Lapthorne

Five-star housebuilder Allison Homes has welcomed a new Finance Director to its East region, to help carry out its exciting growth plans across the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Lapthorne joins the developer with years of experience gained from working in fast-paced, high-growth businesses across multiple industries, from textiles to IT, before landing in the built-environment sector. Over the last decade, Steve spent time at Keepmoat and McCarthy Stone in finance director roles, before choosing to relocate to Allison Homes East.

Steve, who will be based in the housebuilder’s Peterborough head office, said: “I was attracted to join Allison Homes East due to the strong, experienced team that has been built here. The company’s financial backing and ambitious plans were also particularly attractive to me, and I’m keen to utilise my skills and collaborate with our people and partners to ensure those plans are accomplished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his role, Steve will be getting involved with the housebuilder’s developments at every stage, from land acquisition and planning approval, right up to when the final home is sold, to ensure the best investment decisions are made. His focus will also be on supporting Allison Homes’ missions to deliver over 2,000 homes per year nationwide and to establish itself as “The Homebuilder You Can Trust”.

Steve continued: “I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the finance team to support and challenge the wider business, encouraging them to consistently deliver on the forecast. My goal will also be on developing relationships across both Allison Homes’ Group and East divisions, to develop trust that we are all working towards the same objectives.

“Housebuilding is about being part of the community and leaving a lasting legacy behind for residents when we have finished a scheme. That means ensuring we consider the views of the communities that we will be part of as we build, so to me it’s important that the finance team visits sites to see the work that is going on and see our place in the community.

“As someone who has worked in leadership for many years, I’ve learnt that it’s important to be visible across the business and be a hands-on part of the team. My ethos is to always be curious, ask questions, look reflectively at how we work and try to improve. I’m keen to support and develop the individuals in my team, and am looking forward to growing both personally and professionally with Allison Homes East.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Steve has joined our team at a very exciting time for the business. Across the East of England, we have a strong portfolio of developments as well as a promising land pipeline, and are continuously looking for ways to improve and grow. With Steve’s expertise, I’m confident we will achieve our goals and continue to establish Allison Homes East as the housebuilder of choice.”

To find out more about Allison Homes East, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.

For more information on starting a career with the housebuilder, head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.