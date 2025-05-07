Almost half of UK adults wrongly believe builders are licensed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new survey by the HomeOwners Alliance and the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) uncovers a widespread misconception among the UK public: nearly half of UK adults and 39% of UK homeowners believe builders are legally licensed, when in fact no licensing requirements currently exists.

The lack of regulation means there are no legal safeguards to ensure builders meet basic standards, contributing to widespread consumer misconceptions and negative experiences.

Amongst UK homeowners:

81% support a proposal to introduce a mandatory licensing scheme for residential builders.

. Younger homeowners (18-34) are more likely to believe that builders must be registered with a government agency (66% vs 32% homeowners).

The two organisations are urgently calling for a mandatory licensing scheme for builders, arguing that the absence of regulation leaves homeowners vulnerable to rogue traders and unqualified operators. Unlike electricians or gas engineers, anyone can legally set up as a builder without demonstrating any proof of competence or training.

The public clearly supports reform, with 8 in 10 homeowners backing licensing to introduce basic standards and protections. As part of the campaign for licensing, victims of cowboy builders have shared the devastating impact rogue traders have had on their lives.

Paula Higgins, CEO of HomeOwners Alliance, said: “We have supported FMB's campaign for the licensing of builders for over 10 years and its high time the government acted. I would hate to think how many people have fallen victim to rogue traders or poor-quality work, how many millions of pounds of household's money has been lost and victims left to clear up the mess over the last decade alone. When it comes to appointing a builder, homeowners shouldn’t have to cross their fingers and hope that their builder is one of the good ones.”

Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the Federation of Master Builders, said: "Homeowners having building work done to their homes are at risk unless they carry out background checks. The survey finding that nearly half of homeowners mistakenly believe builders have a licence to trade is very concerning as they could be putting themselves at risk. Building work is often a complex and at times a dangerous job and needs to be underpinned by standards and legal accountability."

Here is what the victims of cowboy builders are saying:

Gerard Neil – Ealing North “For the past eight years, my life and those of my neighbours have been turned upside down by the actions of an unregulated property developer next door. What should have been a peaceful retirement has instead been marked by constant distress: illegal developments, loss of sunlight and privacy, and, most damagingly, persistent flooding from raised and paved gardens that now send thousands of litres of runoff onto my property every time it rains. Despite years of work by our local planning authority, there has been no resolution—remediation has been incomplete, and the enforcement notice was ultimately undermined. The lack of regulation and accountability for property developers has left us with permanent damage and no practical recourse, as legal action is simply unaffordable. This experience has shown me how urgently we need stronger protections and proper regulation to prevent others from suffering as we have.

Mary Lukins -Southampton “Entrusting my life savings to a builder I found on-line for a much-needed extension after my MS diagnosis turned into a horrific ordeal. My home needed future-proofing, but instead, I encountered deception and destruction. After a hefty deposit, promises of materials went unfulfilled, followed by a parade of excuses, including lies about winning disability adaptation contracts. Instead of skilled tradesmen, a crew of unskilled labourers arrived, damaging my property and smashing my drains. Now, I am left with a damaged house and a drained pension. Regulation is desperately needed to protect vulnerable homeowners."