Almost half of UK businesses don’t understand AI – here’s what they should know

New data has revealed that almost half (41%) of UK businesses have a significant knowledge gap of AI.

What’s more, over half (52%) of UK businesses believe it is this lack of understanding that is the main barrier to the adoption of AI within their business. And it seems with a lack of understanding comes a lack of trust, as the study uncovered that half of UK businesses don’t trust AI (50%) either.

The data comes from a new survey by leading tech solutions firm, boxxe.

But the findings showed that even with sceptical sentiment around AI, it seems that business owners can clearly see the benefits, with over three quarters (78%) seeing AI as a means of increasing operational efficiency, and over half (53%) believing creativity and innovation are key benefits.

Plus, over half (55%) of senior figureheads expect a return on investment from AI within six months.

So, what seems to be the disconnect?

In almost two thirds of UK businesses (60%), AI adoption decisions are made by CEO or Managing Director posts, which indicates that education and training is needed from the top of the organisational structure to bridge that knowledge gap and encourage AI adoption.

Chris Carlisle, Business Consultant and acting Chief Services Officer at boxxe, commented on the findings: “UK businesses and senior leaders appear to want to adopt AI given the perceived benefits, yet are unsure how to tackle it.

“This is interesting as the Government recently released an AI Action plan to address the growing demand for AI professionals.

“The plan includes measures to train tens of thousands of individuals in AI-related fields by 2030. This involves supporting universities in expanding AI programs, offering scholarships to attract global talent, and promoting alternative pathways like apprenticeships and lifelong learning programs.

“However, it seems that there’s a more pressing need to train C-suite professionals who are making these decisions on adopting AI among current senior teams.

“The government aim to collaborate with employers to ensure on-the-job AI training is aligned with real-world applications and evolving technologies, but it starts with educating business leaders at the top of the funnel.”

Chris reveals their practical tips on how UK business leaders can learn more about implementing AI within their organisation.

Courses that focus on a strategic leadership use of AI, not just operational

“C-suite execs should take courses that focus on return on investment, risk management, ethics, and industry disruption potential, not just improve day to day operations. There’s a lot of reputable providers that offer such courses, so decision makers should ensure they research a course that is appropriate for their needs.”

Join peer networks

“Partaking in professional roundtables, AI councils and leadership forums can all help expand knowledge of AI and its applications. These types of networks can offer real insight, support and case studies through peer-to-peer discussions. They can also help foster a culture of innovation within the business through listening to trials of AI from other leaders.

Executives should champion sponsoring pilot AI projects through allocated a set budget for AI experimentation and encourage other colleagues within the organisational structure to trial AI programs.”

Collaborate with experts

“Collaborating with an expert in the field such as an AI Consultant can support with not only training, but implementation throughout the business. An advisor or consultant will be able to translate AI and its intricacies into actionable, bitesize chunks for senior leaders while building a realistic roadmap to adoption.

They’ll be able to streamline the opportunity through identifying the best application of AI within your business in a realistic manner. They’ll also be able to set measurable KPIs to assess real business impact and ensure you remain up to date on the latest governance and AI regulations.”