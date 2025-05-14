Altitude announces free online masterclass: Steal Our Secrets – A smarter way to grow your business without burnout

Jenni Donato, mindset and business strategist and founder of Altitude, invites female business owners who excel at what they do but feel their business could be simpler, to a free transformational masterclass titled “Steal Our Secrets”, on Thursday, May 15 from 1pm–2:30pm via Zoom.

This exclusive 90-minute live session is designed for business owners who are feeling overwhelmed, misaligned, or simply stuck in hustle mode. Hosted by Jenni and the Altitude leadership team, the masterclass will pull back the curtain on the exact framework used to help clients simplify and scale their business with confidence and clarity.

“You didn’t start your business to feel this way,” says Donato. “You love what you do – but the chaos, scattered offers, and constant pressure weren’t part of the plan. We want to show you a smarter, aligned way forward.”

During the session, attendees will learn how to:

Jenni Donato founder of Altitude

Reset and streamline their offers and business model

Build a clear, top-down vision to drive all decision-making

Shift mindset patterns for long-term success

Implement with ease, confidence, and consistency

Attendees will walk away with a proven roadmap that’s helped Altitude clients project up to 15x ROI in 2024 without burning out or hustling harder.

This is not a generic webinar. It’s a practical, behind-the-scenes masterclass of what’s actually working right now.

Spots are limited and filling fast.

Register now at: Free Masterclass: Steal Our Secrets: How We Help Our Clients