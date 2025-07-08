Altitude Appoints Dynamic New Leadership Team to Champion Female Entrepreneurs and Accelerate Business Growth

The newly appointed Altitude leadership team

Jenni Donato, founder of Altitude, the pioneering business experience dedicated to supporting, celebrating, and recognising this generation and inspiring the next generation of female business owners, is proud to announce the appointment of a new leadership team. This strategic move marks an exciting new chapter as the organisation sharpens its focus on growth, visibility, and deeper impact in line with its mission.

At the helm of the new leadership team remains the founder Jenni, who is also Lead for Strategy, Vision & Sales. Jenni will drive the overarching direction of Altitude, aligning growth initiatives with the brand’s purpose while expanding reach and impact. Her vision and passion for female entrepreneurship are key to propelling Altitude forward.

Katie Spreadbury steps into the role of Marketing Lead, bringing with her a clear mandate: to amplify Altitude’s visibility and attract more leads into the experience through a cohesive and compelling marketing strategy.

To further empower Altitude’s clients from within, Kayleigh Provins and Emma Jenkings will co-lead as Mindset Leads. Their focus will be on integrating powerful mindset support including DISC profiling and assertiveness coaching into the Altitude experience, helping clients unlock deeper success.

Cat Googe joins as Implementation Lead, dedicated to identifying friction points in client progress and designing actionable, effective support that accelerates real-world results.

Terri Brown steps into the role of PR Lead, tasked with elevating Altitude’s presence across media and industry channels, ensuring the world hears about the amazing work Altitude does.

Finally, Rachel Adie joins as Team Operations & People Manager, where she will nurture Altitude’s team culture, ensure operational excellence, and track key performance indicators to drive continued success.

Altitude Founder Jenni Donato shared: "This leadership team brings incredible energy, expertise and heart to the Altitude mission. Together, we are creating an experience that not only grows businesses but grows the women behind them. We’re thrilled about what’s next."

With this powerhouse team in place, Altitude is set to elevate its impact, empowering more female business owners than ever before.