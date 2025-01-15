Alton Towers Resort in a spin with Smoking Gun

The Toxicator

Alton Towers Resort is challenging thrillseekers to submit to the spin as it turns again to Smoking Gun to develop and implement a launch campaign for a unique new attraction.

The Spring launch will be for the new Toxicator, a topspin ride that can accommodate more than 500 riders per hour. They are seated back-to-back before being flipped round and held face down above a ‘bubbling pool of highly toxic alien acid’.

The first of its kind in the UK, Toxicator sees thrillseekers subjected to heart-pounding centrifugal forces from intense spin patterns.

Fans were recently treated to an exciting first tease of the new attraction in a TV advert unveiled this week.

Bianca Sammut, Vice President of Alton Towers Resort, said: “Alton Towers is renowned for consistently delivering new and reimagined thrills for our fans and as the UK’s only topspin ride, we’re excited to welcome Toxicator to the park.

“We can’t wait to challenge thrillseekers to submit to the spin. Located in the heart of Forbidden Valley, this is the latest chapter in the Nemesis story which has captivated generations of thrillseekers worldwide.

Rick Guttridge, Smoking Gun CEO, said: “We’re so proud of the high impact work our consumer division has delivered for the Resort over the past few years and are looking for the same achievement with this campaign.

"The best results come from working in a genuine consultative partnership between ourselves and the Resort’s marketing and PR teams, which isn’t always the way brands wish to operate.

“From a commercially minded press office function to integrated comms activity, we will ensure that the latest edition to Forbidden Valley is a must visit for thrill seekers and adventurous families alike.”

Standing at a record-breaking 78ft high thanks to its setting on a 16ft elevated platform - it is situated in the Forbidden Valley next to the iconic Nemesis Reborn.

It is the latest technology from the shadowy organisation known as The Phalanx and is used by them to extract and separate toxic saliva from the Nemesis creature.

It applies an intense spinning, centrifugal force to the saliva which turns it into a chemical solution so powerful it will melt anything it touches.