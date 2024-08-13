American Golf announces store expansion with new GO Outdoors partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

American Golf, the UK's leading golf retailer, has announced a new partnership with the UK's largest outdoor retailer, GO Outdoors.

The partnership is the latest move in American Golf’s strategy to offer the ultimate one stop destination for everything a golfer requires.

The first in a series of expansion plans, American Golf will unveil a 3,000 square foot concession in GO Outdoors Gloucester on 22nd August 2024, with another concession due to open in a GO Outdoors store by the end of the year.

Along with an extended range of American Golf’s top brands, including TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, Cobra, Benross, Garmin, Adidas, Stromberg and UnderArmour, the concession will have a dedicated American Golf team on hand.

American Golf

Employees from American Golf’s recently closed Cheltenham store have been re-deployed for their expertise, to provide a range of services including free custom fitting, which includes the latest Foresight FSX Pro shot-tracing technology.

Customers will be able to trade in their old clubs for instant credit against any purchase (T&C’s apply), have their clubs regripped, access to its Golf insurance policies, and customers can also continue to enjoy their AG Club Card loyalty benefits.

Elaine Wrigley, Retail, Operations and People Director at American Golf, announced: “It is with much excitement to bring American Golf's extensive product offering and expertise to the city of Gloucester through our new partnership with GO Outdoors.

“The store represents a significant step in our broader strategy to enhance our presence and accessibility across the UK. The sheer popularity of the GO Outdoors brand and their footprint across the country, offers an amazing opportunity to introduce the game of golf to a wider audience.

“We are committed to providing exceptional service and products to our customers, and this partnership is testament to that commitment, as well as a fantastic chance to meet the growing demand from the Hereford and Gloucester areas. I’m also thrilled that we can continue the loyal relationship we had with our Cheltenham customers.”

Lee Bagnall, CEO at GO Outdoors said: “We’re thrilled to expand our offering to customers to now include high quality golf clubs, clothing, footwear and equipment. American Golf is the go-to brand for golfers of all abilities across the nation, and to have them onboard and continue to grow across more of our stores is a partnership we’re really excited about.

“Customers at GO Outdoors Gloucester will benefit from a wide variety of golf brands as well as a wide choice of the biggest brands for outdoor activities including camping & Caravanning, hiking, cycling, climbing and fishing.”

To launch this exciting partnership, and the new Gloucester concession, American Golf will be hosting a VIP event on Thursday August 22 from 5pm. The first 100 customers will receive a goodie bag, plus there will be challenges, prizes, drinks, snacks, a DJ and much more. The GO Outdoors Gloucester Concession is located at Barton St, Gloucester, GL1 4DZ.