American luxury RV firm expands northeast US operations as UK interest in stateside road trips grows

New Pennsylvania facility targets increasing demand for premium motorhome holidays in the region popular with British travelers.

A leading American luxury recreational vehicle (RV) rental company Allstar Coaches has expanded its operations to Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, positioning itself to serve the growing number of travelers—including British tourists—seeking premium motorhome experiences in the Northeast United States.

Allstar Coaches, primarily known for its Florida operations, recently opened a new rental and travel center in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, approximately 90 minutes from New York City. The facility will serve travelers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Delaware regions.

The timing coincides with a notable increase in British interest in American RV holidays. According to Travelbag UK, bookings for US motorhome holidays have risen by 18% for 2025-2026 compared to pre-pandemic levels, with the Northeast corridor featuring prominently in travel plans.

Northeast Attractions Growing in Popularity

Tourism data shows the American Northeast has become increasingly appealing to both domestic and international travelers seeking alternatives to traditional hotel accommodations, with RV bookings for the region up 24% according to industry reports.

"The Northeast offers a compelling mix of coastal scenery, historic sites, and natural beauty that's particularly attractive for self-drive holidays," explains Emma Wilson, travel editor at UK Tourism Review. "From the Pocono Mountains to the beaches of Delaware and Maryland, this region provides diverse experiences that appeal to British travelers looking to explore beyond the typical Florida and California routes."

The new Pennsylvania facility will offer Class A and Super C motorhomes, which represent the luxury segment of the RV market. These vehicles typically include amenities comparable to upscale hotels, including premium bedding, entertainment systems, and full kitchens.

Change in Travel Patterns

The expansion reflects broader shifts in travel preferences. According to Harvest Hosts' 2025 RV Travel Trends report, one in four RV travelers now express particular interest in visiting the Northeast United States, marking a significant increase from previous years.

"We're seeing travel patterns evolve, with more people seeking flexible, self-contained accommodation options," notes David Harper, automotive correspondent for The Guardian. "The premium segment of the market has shown particular resilience, with travelers opting for fewer but higher-quality experiences."

For British tourists, American RV holidays represent a distinctive travel option, offering the freedom to explore multiple destinations while maintaining consistent accommodation standards. Stewart Travel reports that interest from UK travelers in US motorhome holidays has grown steadily, with bookings up 15% for 2025.

Industry Growth Continues

The recreational vehicle rental market in North America is projected to reach USD 21.41 billion by 2025, growing at nearly 8% annually, according to Mordor Intelligence. The luxury segment is showing particularly strong performance, with travelers willing to pay premium rates for high-end vehicles and services.

The company's new facility will include on-site service capabilities and concierge planning, offering custom itineraries and trip preparation services. This full-service approach aligns with emerging trends in luxury travel, where personalization and convenience are increasingly prioritized.

For British travelers considering American road trips, the Northeast offers shorter driving distances between attractions compared to other US regions, making it well-suited for those unaccustomed to lengthy American highways.

"The density of experiences available in the Northeast—from coastal New England to the mountains of Pennsylvania—presents an appealing option for British visitors with limited holiday time," explains Wilson. "Having access to premium rental vehicles in this region adds another dimension to the traditional East Coast American holiday."