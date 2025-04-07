Anchor celebrates topping out ceremony at Stowe Central, Wichelstowe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week England’s largest not-for-profit later-living provider, Anchor, celebrated the Topping Out of its brand-new development, Stowe Central at Peglar’s Way, Wichelstowe, near Swindon.

The event was attended by senior Anchor personnel, representatives of McCarthy Stone and stakeholders from Swindon Borough Council. Those in attendance from the local council included: Councillor Janine Howarth, Cabinet Lead for Housing, Andrew McDonald, Director of Housing and Nick Kemmett, Senior Development & Asset Manager.

Located in Wichelstowe, just outside Swindon, the development will provide 84 one and two-bedroom high quality apartments which will be classed as affordable in tenure. It will be a mixture of Social Rent and Older Persons Shared Ownership units.

Once open, the scheme will also provide future residents with modern communal spaces including a reception, residents lounge, activity room, buggy store landscaped communal gardens, with each apartment benefitting from either a patio or balcony area.

Anchor’s Senior Development Manager, Kevin Bloxsome said: “The topping out at Stowe Central is an important milestone for both Anchor and the development. Stowe Central will deliver much needed, high-quality accommodation to support older people and their changing needs as well as contributing to our vision of an average of delivering at least 500 homes a year over a rolling 10-year period. I would like to thank Swindon Borough Council for their support and co-operation in helping us reach this stage.”

Cllr Janine Howarth, Cabinet Lead Member for Housing at Swindon Borough Council said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Anchor to deliver much needed high quality older persons social rented homes in this growing part of Swindon.”

For more information about Older Persons Shared Ownership sales at Stowe Central, please visit anchornewhomes.org.uk/development/stowe-central/ or call 01274 051 859.