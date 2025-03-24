Apprentice kick-starts his career with Taylor Wimpey Exeter

Taylor Wimpey Exeter has given an apprentice the opportunity to build a career in Civil Engineering by learning on the job at developments across the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Pearcy, 23, an apprentice Civil Engineer, began his career journey with Taylor Wimpey in August 2020 on a work placement with the housebuilder. With a keen interest in problem solving and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects at school, Aidan's interests lead him to pursue an apprenticeship degree in civil engineering with Taylor Wimpey.

Aidan is currently studying a Civil Engineering Degree Apprenticeship at The University of Exeter, and is now working across several Taylor Wimpey developments throughout Exeter. He is developing his skills in order to achieve his goal of becoming a chartered Civil Engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his experience as an apprentice with Taylor Wimpey, Aidan said: “It's been really positive, it definitely does have its challenges but it’s been a rewarding experience. I’ve learned so much about infrastructure and the stages to creating a development, from planning the development to construction. I’ve been given great exposure and plenty of opportunities to develop my skills and I'm really enjoying it.”

Aidan at Taylor Wimpey's Lunar Rise development in Exeter

Taylor Wimpey offers apprenticeships across several trades including, bricklaying, scaffolding, carpentry and more. On completion of his course next year, Aidan will gain a Bachelors in Engineering alongside becoming an Incorporated Engineer with the Institution of Civil Engineers".

Aidan continued: “I really enjoy working for Taylor Wimpey, I think they’re a good organisation who prioritise the progression of its staff. Some of the key highlights for me so far have been the launch of the show homes at Lunar Rise and the completion of the first few homes on site. It's a project I've been heavily involved in so it’s really nice to see my work come to life on the development.

When asked what advice he would give someone thinking of taking on an apprenticeship with Taylor Wimpey, Aidan said: “I'd say go for it! Be ready for a challenge and to commit a lot of hard work. I’d always advise others to explore the options available and speak to as many different companies and industries as you can to try and gain a work experience placement like I did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Williams, Technical Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “Showing our appreciation for the hard work that our staff do is so important to us, and we’re so proud of Aidan and everything he has achieved so far on his apprenticeship.

Taylor Wimpey's Apprentice Civil Engineer, Aidan Pearcy

"Our apprenticeships are designed to give the right balance between classroom learning and hands-on experience, ensuring our trainees are best placed to be offered a permanent opportunity after their studies. We wish Aidan the best of luck in his studies and I’m looking forward to viewing his continued development first hand whilst he is with us.’

To view the video of Aiden speaking on his experience and the benefits of an apprenticeship, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG5PC4Lx2Vg.

For more information on the careers and apprenticeships available at Taylor Wimpey, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/careers.