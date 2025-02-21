AR Power and George Smith shine light on a sustainable future

George Smith manufacturing facility, Cramlington.

Two highly-respected and innovative North East businesses - AR Power and George Smith - have partnered to install a cutting-edge solar power solution at the George Smith manufacturing facility, reinforcing AR Power’s expertise in renewable energy and the luxury furniture maker's dedication to delivering its sustainability strategy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2011, AR Power has built a reputation for delivering high-quality solar energy solutions across the UK, helping businesses lower energy costs and meet sustainability targets. With an in-house team of design, installation, and maintenance engineers, AR Power ensures exceptional quality control by avoiding subcontracting installation work, and ensuring their own skilled people provide the highest level of dedicated and quality service. The company has worked with a range of organisations supporting them on their path to a more sustainable future.

This exciting collaboration also reinforces George Smith’s focus on achieving a net zero future, impacting its business practices and operations, materials and waste / recycling and supply chain relationships. The company is renowned for crafting exceptional upholstered furniture for prestigious projects nationally and further afield, with an impressive showroom in London’s Kings Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its ongoing dedication to sustainability, the company has enlisted the expertise of commercial solar installers, AR Power, to install 392 solar panels at its Cramlington factory. This will be a 176.4 kWp system and is estimated to produce 167,355 kWh of energy per year. It will also help the luxury furniture manufacturer reduce their CO2e emissions by 37,713 kg annually.

L-R Stephen Armstrong, Head of Commercial – AR Power and Steven Thompson, Financial Controller – George Smith

The project will drive forward George Smith’s sustainability goals, focused on responsible sourcing and reducing resource consumption. Materials such as FSC-certified timber and byproducts of other industries including responsibly sourced feathers, horsehair, and coir - are integral to their designs, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

In addition, George Smith has implemented numerous energy-saving measures across its factory in Cramlington, including:

Transitioning hundreds of fluorescent tube lights to energy-efficient LED alternatives, reducing energy consumption significantly.

Upgrading wood machinery to modern, energy-efficient models, replacing outdated equipment dating back to the 1960s.

Installing a new air compressor with variable speed technology, ensuring it only operates at the necessary level, further reducing energy use and carbon.

Encouraging behavioural change among employees, including rigorous shutdown procedures for computers, lights, and machinery at the end of each working day.

Strengthening recycling initiatives for paper, cardboard, and plastics, continuously improving segregation and waste management practices.

Stephen Armstrong, Head of Commercial at AR Power, commented: “We are proud to partner with George Smith, a company that truly values sustainability. Our expertise in solar energy allows businesses to make impactful changes that benefit both the environment and their bottom line. By installing this solar panel system, George Smith is demonstrating its dedication to a greener future while ensuring long-term energy resilience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Athey, UK Managing Director of George Smith, commented: “Sustainability is a core part of our vision today and for the future. We are constantly exploring ways to make our manufacturing processes more environmentally friendly, from the materials we source to the energy we use. Partnering with AR Power enables us to take a significant step forward in reducing our carbon footprint and embracing sustainable innovation. This project not only aligns with our commitment to sustainability but also sets a precedent for how traditional craftsmanship can integrate cutting-edge renewable technology.”